GUNDAGAI product Billy Owen has swept to the lead in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) jockey's premiership with just one race meeting remaining.
A winning double at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday catapulted Owen to the lead ahead of the end of the SDRA season at Corowa next Monday.
Owen snared a early winning double at Wagga as he guided Matt Dale's debutant Dublin ($2.60) and the Keith Dryden-trained Factoring Profit ($8.00) to maiden victories.
It moves Owen to 30 wins in the SDRA for the season, one ahead of former Wagga apprentice Molly Bourke (29), with experienced jockey Danny Beasley (28) one win further aback.
Owen bases himself at Canberra but is a Gundagai boy through and through and would love nothing more than to win a maiden SDRA jockey's premiership.
"One hundred per cent. I'm not one that sits down at the start of the season and sets a goal for things like premierships," Owen said.
"I just go about my business day by day and the first time you updated me about a month ago, I wouldn't have had any idea that I was in the top five, to be honest.
"From that point on, when I knew it was achievable, I've just been slowly working my way towards today, after missing that last Wagga meeting, that hurt a bit, but it would mean a bit, for sure.
"From down the highway an hour, of course it would be nice."
With Molly Bourke now based in Sydney, Beasley looms as the main threat to Owen and the 31-year-old is not getting carried away with his lead.
"You'd rather be one in front than one behind, put it that way," he said.
"There's still seven or eight races left at Corowa on Monday and when the bloke chasing you closely behind you is Danny Beasley, you've got to stay on top of your game.
"It's a good little contest and I'm looking forward to it."
Owen will now leave his Corowa fate to manager Greg Burke, who is tasked with the job of getting his jockey on the right horses.
Owen is looking forward to seeing the scenario in front of him when the Corowa fields are released on Thursday.
"(Greg's) really good. When you updated me there a couple of weeks ago I just let him know and we've gone from there," he said.
"To be fair, the first winner I rode today I rode at 56.5 (kilograms) and I haven't ridden that weight in probably three months and it was worth it.
"Hopefully Burkey's on the phone. I don't talk to him, I let him do his job and we'll see the fields when they come out on Thursday, see what we've got to play with and go from there."
The trainer's premiership is set for an equally exciting finish as the win of Swagger at Wagga drew defending champion Mitch Beer level with Andrew Dale.
Swagger ($13) put a handy field away by three and a half lengths to claim the Reece Group Wagga Wagga Open Handicap (1400m) for Wagga apprentice Holly Durnan.
Beer and Dale are now locked together on 36 wins heading into the finale at Corowa.
Beer had Swagger on notice heading into the Wagga meeting and was rapt to see him score.
"He's a bloody old marvel," Beer said.
"I alluded today if he didn't run well, he's eight next week, he might have to look for another home so I was bang on the money, he must have heard my report."
It also maintained a perfect strike rate on the horse for Durnan, who finished the card with a race-to-race double when taking out the Battlers Cup with Zarsupreme ($21).
