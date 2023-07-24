'Gullie take victory over Tigers at home

The top of the Riverina League ladder has been nail-bitingly close all season, and this weekend's results have done nothing to calm anyone's finals stress.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park earned themselves an important 49-38 win over Wagga Tigers at Crossroads Oval, narrowing the gap between fourth and fifth to just one game.
Demons coach Olivia Jolliffe said it was a hard-fought win for the girls at home.
"It was a very important win for us, building momentum into this third of the season is really important, having the team gel together and really start to look like a team on and off the court," Jolliffe said.
"They definitely challenged us for the first half, we broke away in the third quarter.
"It was a really strong, physical game from both teams, we had our fair shares of one-on-one combats which was good, all in the spirit of the game, so it was definitely a fast paced, lively match with some really great passages of play and some great netball.
"There were also some not so great passages of play where there were a number of unforced errors from our girls, which we got to chat about and hope to rectify coming into the next few games."
Jolliffe said her side benefits from challenging games and intense battles on court, especially as the finals series draws nearer.
"I think it's really important to be challenged consistently, especially around decision making under pressure and just being able to really have that composure to make good decisions under pressure," she said.
"Moving forward it's going to be about consistent learning, learning on the job. There's only so much you can do with training compared to game days, and finals are the pinnacle of that pressure.
"If you've got a really tight game, the successful team is the one that keeps their head and doesn't overthink it, and only works on what they can control in that moment and keeping their composure."
Keeping composure on court is something Jolliffe said comes in part with experience.
Working with young players, she said as an older head on court it's been exciting to watch as talented women play with a fresh fire and determination.
Returning to the court this season after time off, Jolliffe said she thought she'd be a coach who only played when needed, but after one game back, the netball bug had bitten.
Loving being back on court with a really strong group of players she's been thriving playing alongside and against some quality talent.
"I love the passion and the intensity and the fire from some of the younger players that I play with but also that I am playing on," she said.
"Every now and then I just have a little chuckle because I was that person, I was always the one that was playing for sheep stations and I still have that passion and desire but I like to look back and reflect every now and then on the play that you come up against, and it's nice to see that same energy and that same grit that you had.
"It's nice to see that talent, I think the talent coming through the ranks here is just phenomenal."
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 67 d Turvey Park 21 at Maher Oval.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 49 d Wagga Tigers 38 at Crossroads Oval.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 91 d Narrandera 45 at Narrandera Sportsground.
Coolamon 45 drew Griffith 45 at Kindra Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
