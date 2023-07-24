Injuries mount as Gundagai's season goes on the line

Injuries have hit just as Gundagai's premiership defence goes on the line.
After going through last season unbeaten, the Tigers are at risk of missing out on a place in the finals completely after a 50-26 loss to arch rivals Twickenham on Saturday.
While they remain in fifth with three rounds left in the season after Albury's loss to Southcity, they are now just two points ahead of three teams.
The Bulls win moved them level with the Thunder on 12 points along with Junee, who face Gundagai at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday, who had the bye.
Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay is looking to turn things around quickly.
"It's a big three weeks coming up for us," Hay said.
"If we win we get into finals, if we don't the season is done.
"It's that simple.
"Anything can happen from there but it's up to us if we want to turn it around.
"We can stick together or it can go the other way."
While their fate is still in their own hands, the biggest concern is the effect of the uneven nature of Group Nine's draw this season.
Gundagai will miss out on the points from two byes, with both the club bye as well as the bye created when Brothers withdrew from first grade scheduled for rounds 17 and 18 in a full home and away season.
However clubs once again voted in to only play 16 rounds this year.
Albury will pick up four points over the next two rounds for their byes before a crucial clash with Kangaroos at Equex Centre in the last round of the season on August 20.
Gundagai will be across town taking on Southcity at Harris Park at the same time.
First, Hay is looking for a better performance against the Diesels before a clash with Young after next week's general bye.
Especially defensively as Gundagai had barely had the ball before conceding the five tries in the first half against the Blues.
"There are too many small effort areas we keep losing," he said.
"It's the same old story."
Not only were Gundagai beaten by the Blues but they were also wounded by them.
Second rower Jack Schubert came off in the first half with a throat issue, Tyron Gorman had little impact in the second half after copping some friendly fire from teammate Noa Vanisi on the stroke of the break and Royce Tout picked up an elbow issue trying to stop a try.
Jack Lyons finished the game but did pick up a shoulder complaint in the same incident as Tout.
However they will welcome back front rower Joel Field after serving a three-week suspension.
Hay didn't rule out making a number of changes.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
