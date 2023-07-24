THE Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken is not reaching for the panic button after the Magpies first loss of the season.
TRYC had their colours lowered for the first time at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday as the Magpies' 12-game winning streak was brought to an end by fifth-placed Charles Sturt University (CSU).
The loss hasn't had any serious consequence, with the Magpies still enjoying a two-game buffer on top of the ladder with just three home and away rounds remaining.
Aiken was not about to panic just yet.
"Not really. Obviously we'll take a lot out of it," Aiken said.
"It just shows, it doesn't matter who you play, whether it's a side vying for fourth or fifth, even in the next two weeks we've got Coly and North Wagga, if you don't turn up and take your opportunities and play to your structures and take your opportunities, that's what can happen.
"Footy's a game of opportunities and a game of moments, if you don't take them or make good decisions, it doesn't matter who you play and it doesn't matter where you are in the season, be it the first game or the big dance.
"I go back to it but last year we didn't take our opportunity in the first quarter to match it with Marrar and people say the game was even in the end but it was that first 15 minutes where Marrar put us to bed. It was their pressure, it was the way they used the footy going forward, it was their shape, it was their structure behind the footy."
Aiken said there were positives to take from the loss.
"A lot of people are carrying on and asking if you're worried now and when I look at it as a whole, we had seven first graders missing on Saturday and it's no disrespect to CSU, but we also had no bench after half-time," he said.
"On the flip side, I challenged them at half-time to stand up and show me some growth and if we get in that position again, that we're good enough to come back from and in the second half I thought with the fringe players that we played and the quality we had out that we showed enough that again, if we took some opportunities in that second half that we probably could have stole it.
"Again, it's no disrespect to Rivcoll but it was that one quarter or quarter and a bit that we let ourselves down but the rest of the game we probably controlled it.
"It just shows you, you can have 30 minutes of a lapse and it can cost you a game of footy."
Aiken is not a subscriber to the theory it was a loss that the Magpies were better off having before embarking on their finals campaign.
"Not really. We just got beaten by a better side on the day," he said.
"The old chiche, bad kicking is bad footy. We had enough opportunities and a lot of them were set shots, so they were in our control and it had nothing to do with their pressure or anything like that.
"It was just that we purely didn't take our opportunities and they did.
"They kicked 10 straight in the first half. They kicked 10 goals before they kicked a point and we'd had 15 shots by then."
Aiken maintains TRYC's belief is still strong but said the loss was purely a reminder of what can happen in footy.
"If that gives people confidence out of us getting beat by Rivcoll, so be it," he said.
"We know what happens between the four walls at The Rock and what we've built in the last four years, Heath and I, with the players, we're not arrogant or anything like that but you've got to be confident in your own structures and your own players and your club.
"It's no different to Northern Jets, Marrar, Rivcoll, East Wagga or Barellan who are vying for finals, you've got be confident that if you play well on the day that anything's possible and it is.
"Footy's a funny game."
