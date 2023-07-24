The Daily Advertiser
North Wagga break draw streak with four goal win over Barellan

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 24 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:15pm
After playing in consecutive drawn games, North Wagga are back winners after getting four goals up on Barellan at home this weekend.

