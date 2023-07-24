After playing in consecutive drawn games, North Wagga are back winners after getting four goals up on Barellan at home this weekend.
A battle on court, Saints finished the game 42-38 winners over their guests.
With playing-coach and shooter Flynn Hogg out for the year and Lily Wild unavailable the side was left with just one shooter ahead of the game.
Swinging Sarah O'Leary into the attacking ring from defence to cover, Hogg said she was pleased with the way she worked alongside Isabel Hogg.
"It was really nice to know your team has full faith and full confidence in each other wherever we put anyone
"It comes down to that positive vibe on and off the court that helps us get over the line, it was a really nice feeling to just see the girls gelling down the court no matter where they go, where they're playing."
Hogg said the side is playing solid netball at the moment and despite a lot of close games, she's not concerned with how they're travelling.
"They get out there and they do it for each other, it's not like they get out there and just want to play for themselves," she said.
It just looks like really good netball at the moment, skill wise and as a team."
With just three rounds left of the home and away season, one which North Wagga has a bye, Hogg said the intensity of recent games has been a good preparation for finals.
"We needed to win just for a confidence boost, when you play good, hard netball, you want to come away with the win," she said.
"In saying that like I'm happy, I said to the girls, yes we haven't been winning by much but coming into finals, you don't want to be flogging everyone and then you get a rude shock when you've got close games and you sort of lose your head a little bit,
"Tough, close games like this allows the girls to play with composure and treasure the ball, play with a bit of experience.
"We're not sad about our close games, it's great coming into finals."
Hogg said their tight games have left no room for the side to slack off, forcing them to maintain intensity across the full four quarters.
With just Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek remaining on their roster for the season, on paper, Saints should have an easy trip home.
However Hogg said they're not taking any game for granted, knowing complacency could be their downfall.
Around the league the rest of the winners had much more comfortable scorelines, with East Wagga-Kooringal, Temora, and Charles Sturt University all finishing ahead.
North Wagga 42 d Barellan 38 at McPherson Oval.
East Wagga-Kooringal 46 d Coleambally 35 at Coleambally Sports Ground.
Temora 83 d Marrar 33 at Nixon Park.
Charles Sturt University 75 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 33 at Peter Hastie Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
