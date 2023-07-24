A Riverina teen who led police on a pursuit across Wagga before allegedly assaulting an officer has pleaded guilty to a long list of charges in the Wagga Local Court this week.
Yerong Creek's Riley Haisell, 18, was one of almost 600 people to be arrested for serious offences as part of a statewide blitz Operation Amarok III earlier this month.
During the four-day operation, Highway Patrol officers were conducting patrols around Wagga on July 12 when they saw a wanted man, Haisell, driving a vehicle with unauthorised registration plates.
When he failed to stop on the Olympic Highway, police initiated a pursuit, with Haisell leading them through Ashmont, Glenfield Park, Mount Austin, and Tolland, before bringing the vehicle to a stop on Parkhurst Street.
Haisell then fled the vehicle on foot, forcing police to give chase before they arrested him a short distance away.
Police allege Haisell spat at police during the arrest and during a subsequent search of the vehicle, police located a large knife.
He was subsequently slammed with 18 charges, including police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, custody of knife in public place, assault police officer in execution of duty, learner driver not display "L" plates as prescribed and using a class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed.
Other charges included not give particulars to other driver, two counts of use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, two counts of use uninsured motor vehicle, three counts of learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, fail to stop after a major motor vehicle collision, and two counts of prolong, sustain etc loss of traction.
Appearing before Magistrate Rebecca Hosking via video link in the Wagga Local Court on Monday, Haisell pleaded guilty to all charges except for one count of assault police officer in the execution of duty.
Magistrate Hosking ordered a sentencing assessment report be carried out before the matter returns to court.
The matter was adjourned to September 4 with Haisell remanded in custody.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
