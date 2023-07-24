The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Zac Lomax impressed as Temora builds into season

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 24 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George-Illawarra centre Zac Lomax on the bench during Temora's win over Young at Nixon Park on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
St George-Illawarra centre Zac Lomax on the bench during Temora's win over Young at Nixon Park on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Temora had another homegrown NRL star cheering them on as they extended their best Group Nine season in almost two decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.