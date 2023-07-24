Temora had another homegrown NRL star cheering them on as they extended their best Group Nine season in almost two decades.
After helping in the warm-up, Zac Lomax was on the bench for their 34-12 win over Young at Nixon Park on Sunday.
The St George Illawarra centre enjoyed getting back to where it all began.
"It's really good," Lomax said.
"I thought the team went really well, it was good to get a few wins here and I thought first grade were outstanding.
"They started off a little bit slow but it was a really good, hard-fought win and I'm super pleased for the boys."
Lomax watched on as older brother Hayden crossed for a first-half double.
He also picked up a knee issue later in the game in a mixed day for the versatile forward.
"It was good to see him get a few meat pies," Lomax said.
"You don't see it too often with Haydo but he was really good."
It comes after NSW State Of Origin player Liam Martin was back at home for their Loud Day last month.
Both are pleased to see the club's transformation under Josh McCrone.
"I think in particular Joshy McCrone has done such a great job with the team and the culture at the club," Lomax said.
"Every time I come back it's just a good vibe to be around with all the boys.
"They love being around each other, always catch up and have a beer and a feed after training.
"That's what footy is about."
The 23-year-old was also happy to give his experience to some of the Dragons players throughout the day.
"If I can help out in any way I will," Lomax said.
"I don't give out much advice, it's just about being there with the boys I used to play with when I was younger.
"I love being able to do that.
"The main thing is being at the grassroots and it's something I really enjoy."
However Lomax didn't have too much time to celebrate another good win at Temora with a trip back to Wollongong right after the game.
It's been a tough season for St George Illawarra and Lomax himself, who was out of the line up for a couple of weeks.
However he's hoping they can build some momentum after scoring their fifth win of the season against Wests Tigers on Thursday night.
"It was very pleasing to get a win on Thursday night and hopefully we can finish the year off as strong as we can," Lomax said.
"We've got another home game and fingers crossed we can get another win."
The Dragons will play an in-form Manly outfit in Wollongong on Saturday.
The Sea Eagles are one point outside the top eight, seven points ahead of the Dragons.
With plenty of change ahead, including a new coach for 2024, St George Illawarra are looking to salvage what has been a tough season.
"We're in a good position at the moment coming off the back of a win, the boys have been training hard so fingers crossed we can get another two points," Lomax said.
"The teams we are playing don't get any easier but I'm sure we will be ok."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
