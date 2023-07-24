COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman is yet to make a call on his future beyond this season.
Perryman took the Demons to a grand final appearance in his first season in the job last year, when co-coaching alongside Brett Somerville.
He took the reins solo this year and has the Demons enjoying a resurgence, where they've moved into fifth spot on the back of five straight wins.
The football rumour mill has Perryman linked to a couple of different moves but the experienced Demons mentor is concentrating on the task at hand out at Crossroads Oval.
"I haven't made any call yet," Perryman said.
"I'm undecided and just seeing how this season is.
"I've pretty much said I'll concentrate on getting this month done and will just have a mature conversation with Collingullie and see what the go is after that I reckon.
"We've had some mature chats with a few things in place but we'll wait and see how the season goes."
The Riverina League coaching jigsaw started to take shape last week with both Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Turvey Park announcing their leaders for 2024.
Nelson Foley will take the reins solo at MCUE for the next two seasons, while Cal Dooley will replace Mick Mazzocchi as coach of Turvey Park at the end of this campaign.
Murray Stephenson is locked in at Wagga Tigers until the end of 2024, while the remaining six clubs are yet to announce their plans for next year.
Perryman will attract interest, if he hasn't already, should he decide not to continue at the Demons, while the club is also understood to be making inquiries about the availability of potential replacements.
