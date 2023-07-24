Kangaroos extend unbeaten start while Tumut moves into five

Kangaroos extended their unbeaten start to the season with another big performance against Brothers.
Brothers are having their worst season since leaguetag was introduced but still comfortably sit fourth on the ladder.
However they struggled to make in-roads against the Kangaroos defence at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Kangaroos have only conceded 13 tries this season after taking a 28-6 win.
Their defensive pressure continues to impress coach Paul Watson but it was the support play that really pleased him.
READ MORE
"I thought defensively again we were fantastic, our speed was good but the most pleasing thing for me was our support play in attack," Watson said.
"Everyone was getting in behind the ball runner and we had a lot of success there.
"It was a very pleasing thing for us.
"Our completion rates have improved a lot too.
"We were dropping far too much ball at the beginning of the season but we've been working really hard on that.
"It's been an improvement."
Jada Hartwig and Lauren Jolliffe, who scored a double, were among the best for Kangaroos.
Especially with their support play through the middle.
Watson is now looking for the side to keep up their momentum despite two straight byes.
"We've had a successful 13 weeks but it is all to be done now," he said.
"We just have to keep that momentum going forward as the team has bought into what we are doing, we've got a good, young team, they are fit and enjoying their football."
Meanwhile Tumut have moved into the top five ahead of a crucial game with Young.
The Blues scored a 20-8 win over Gundagai at Twickenham on Saturday to move around the Cherrypickers on points differential.
The difference is now 34 points after Young suffered a 40-12 loss to Temora at Nixon Park on Sunday.
The winner of their clash at Alfred Oval on Saturday will take a big step towards playing finals.
Meanwhile Albury scored a 26-8 win over Southcity at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
The Thunder now haven't been beaten in their last six games ahead of a clash with Brothers at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Temora will be also looking to keep themselves in second when they travel to Harris Park to face Southcity on Sunday while Gundagai will be on the hunt for their first win when they take on Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.