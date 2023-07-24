The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Serious collision closes southbound lanes of the Hume Highway in Albury

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 24 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A serious collision has closed the southbound lanes of the Hume Highway near central Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.