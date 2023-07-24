The Daily Advertiser
Scans have cleared Collingullie-Glenfield Park captain Matt Klemke of injury

By Matt Malone
July 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Collingullie-Glenfield Park captain Matt Klemke has been cleared off serious injury after the weekend's neck scare. Picture by Madeline Begley
COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park captain Matt Klemke has been cleared of any serious damage to his neck.

