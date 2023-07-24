COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park captain Matt Klemke has been cleared of any serious damage to his neck.
Klemke was taken to Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday with concerns surrounding a serious neck injury.
The game, against Wagga Tigers at Crossroads Oval, was halted 10 minutes into the final term and eventually full-time was called as paramedics arrived to treat Klemke and take him to hospital.
Collingullie-GP coach Nick Perryman was pleased to learn that Klemke had been cleared of any serious damage.
"He's out of hospital, he's moving, he's just really sore," Perryman said.
"His scans are clear, which is good."
Trailing by 10 points at three-quarter-time, Collingullie-GP had kicked the first three goals of the final term to lead by eight points when play was halted.
As per AFL rules, given the game was in the second half, the score at the time of injury was deemed the final result.
It put the Demons back inside the top five, at the expense of Tigers on percentage.
Klemke was again in Collingullie-GP's best and the Demons' mid-season turnaround has coincided with his return from injury.
Perryman isn't sure about whether Klemke will face Turvey Park at Maher Oval on Saturday.
"I haven't asked him about when he wants to play again, I've just left it," he said.
"Whatever he needs, he'll get. We'll be more cautious than not.
"I'll just wait for the next couple of days. These injuries can be bad initially but after four or five days they can come good. That's what I'm hoping but we'll just wait and see what happens."
