Lake Albert step up in second half for important comeback

It was a start they never saw coming, but a half-time regroup had Lake Albert scrape themselves through to a 5-4 win over Young.
With two players out on suspension and four withdrawing from the game due to illness, Sharks arrived in Young worse for wear.
Co-coach Chris Ayton said though depleted, with the top Gardiner Shield side in the league they had no excuses, with plenty of depth in the club to call upon.
Young came out firing in the first half, scoring four goals in just 28-minutes, two first half goals from Justin Curran kept the away side in the game as they went into the break down 4-2.
"They're a good young side Young, they're very quick, fit, they've got a little bit of skill out there and we just left ourselves too exposed at the back, we were holding a lot of the ball and we just got caught with too many numbers high," Ayton said.
"We got caught on counters and they just took advantage of it, they had three shots, three goals, and one was an own goal from a missed kick off one of our boys.
"It was a commodity of things happening in the first half."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
With Ayton and co-coach Kyle Harrison not ones to be vocal on the sidelines, it was half-time before they really got to refocus their squad.
Keeping the side from falling into panic in the second half was essential, Ayton said.
"Going into halftime, there wasn't a whole lot of talking going on, everyone was still just a bit shell shocked, it was about calming them down at half time and not chasing the clock, and just drumming it into them that if we start chasing the clock, chasing goals, we're just going to be going long, long, long and that won't work, they needed to get their heads back in it and start playing footy," he said.
"They came out and scored within the first 30 seconds and that kind of set the tone from there in the second half."
With a better mindset and a shift in momentum, Lake Albert clawed their way back, getting themselves a goal ahead in the 70th minute.
Ayton said the side wasn't holding their space in defence well enough in the first half, which was their biggest downfall.
"We were holding a lot of possession and by throwing as many numbers as we did forward, it was leaving us exposed at the back and if you're going to leave one or two boys at the back, which is what was happening, you really set yourself up for failure there," he said.
"So it was just a little bit of trying to correct that error and the boys did it in the second half."
With another big game scheduled for next weekend against Tolland, Ayton said they won't get away with slacking for the first half again.
"The boys have got a fair bit of ticker there and they can play footy, it's about being a bit smarter in a few areas and not leaking the goals that we have been leaking," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.