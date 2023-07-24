Ag College have come through one must-win game and are now looking to repeat the dose.
With their season on the line, Ag College were able to dictate terms to get the better of Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coming off three heavy losses, Ag College were three points behind their rivals heading into the final round of the season.
However they responded to take a 25-10 victory and set up a clash with CSU in the minor semi-final.
Coach Matt Gould thought having some more depth after the end of university holidays helped turn their form around.
"The girls had a couple of tough games coming into it, and it has been a bit tricky with uni holidays, but the girls really responded, really dug in and have reaped the rewards that they deserved," Gould said.
"The girls have worked really hard on their structure throughout the season, pod running and even the back line.
"Credit to City, they always play hard, they turn up and they are some tough girls to play."
READ MORE
Kara Yelland was able to capitalise on Ag College's territory advantage as she crashed over after eight minutes.
Tessa Good doubled their advantage as she scored.
Good then set up a try right on half-time with a big break before Liz Young was able to score on the next phase for a 15-0 lead.
With their season on the line, Wagga City were fired up to start the second half.
After having a try disallowed, they then got on the board with 12 minutes to play through Amy Daniel.
However Ag College hit back four minutes later as Kyotee Williams scored following a couple of penalties.
Wagga City kept fighting and got within 10 points as Cass Delamere broke through the Aggies defence to score.
The Boiled Lollies were denied another try for a double movement and were in a good position to close the gap only for Alice Trevaskis to come up with the ball and run the length to seal the win for Ag College.
Gould hopes coming through one must-win game will be a boost to take on CSU, who scored a 34-7 win when the teams met earlier this month.
"The girls know what they need to now, we've got Reddies who are going to be tough, but if the girls can tap into what they did (Saturday) there's no reason why they can't give Reddies a crack," he said.
"We've had a few away but we're back to full strength now.
"We've got a full cohort now and some flexibility and versatility in our line up."
CSU will be looking to hit back after they suffered a 42-7 loss to minor premiers Griffith at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
The Blacks will now be looking to hit back from their lone loss of the season when they face Waratahs for the first place in the grand final.
Both teams come into the clash off big wins after Waratahs scored a 52-0 win over Tumut.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.