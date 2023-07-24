Riverina mum Bianca Brady had no idea what it meant when her newborn baby boy, Archer, was given a shock cystic fibrosis diagnosis at just three weeks old after having a routine heel-prick test.
With no exposure to the chronic lung condition prior to Archer's diagnosis, it was the first time hearing about the disease and with three other children with no known health problems, it was unexpected.
But, with scientists finding treatments and cures for similar diseases through extensive research, the Eurongilly family have hope it is only a matter of time before a cure for cystic fibrosis is discovered.
"Our doctor told us new drugs will come out, then the researchers will cure the disease- it will absolutely happen. I have 100 per cent faith that it will happen," Mrs Brady said.
"One of the best things that we were told right at the beginning was that this was the right time to have cystic fibrosis because there was so much being done."
Children diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, like Archer - who is now eight, are required to be on medication for the rest of their life and no two cases are the same.
For Archer, aside from two serious hospital stints at a young age, he has been able to remain relatively healthy and has even become one of the faces of the 2023 Jeans for Genes campaign.
The campaign raises funds for the vital work being done in the labs at Children's Medical Research Institute, meaning when Archer was approached to take part, it was a no-brainer.
As someone who didn't know about cystic fibrosis, Mrs Brady said it was an opportunity to use the campaign, which is not only raising crucial funds for research, but to raise awareness.
"Archer was three weeks old at the time and a phone call came out of the blue one night when I was home with the four kids," she said.
"When I got off the phone, firstly I'm thinking - what did it mean? What was cystic fibrosis? I hadn't encountered anyone with cystic fibrosis in the past. What did it mean for his life? That was the biggest thing.''
The more the family did learn about the disease, the more optimistic they became that there was hope for the future.
Putting their focus on ensuring Archer is as healthy as possible, the family are doing their bit to help to process of finding a cure along.
"He has been able to live a relatively normal life, but just with medication and some extra challenges," Mrs Brady said.
"There are things like playing in the dirt that we try to avoid and making sure we're all cleaning our hands. But we have tried not to put him in a bubble."
The sports fanatic also keeps himself very active, ensuring his lungs remain as strong as possible.
"His physio is swimming, basketball, cricket, football, and running around chasing his siblings. The more active he is, the more he's using his lungs and the fitter we can keep his lungs, the healthier we can keep him," said.
Despite not knowing much about cycstic fibrosis in the beginning, Mrs Brady's parents had been avid fundraisers for the Children's Medical Institute which is researching cures for genetic diseases.
Having had first-hand insight into the work they do at the institute Mrs Brady, her partner and their children have followed in their footsteps.
Mrs Brady is hoping to encourage residents to support the campaign by organising Jeans for Genes day at workplaces or by making a donation online.
Jeans for Genes Day will celebrate its 30th year on Friday, August 4, and residents can support the Jeans for Genes campaign by making a donation online at JeansforGenes.org.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
