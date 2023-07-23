Reddies look to build future after breakthrough

CSU saved their best for last and hope getting off the mark in the final round of the season can spur an off-season revival.
Reddies took a 32-12 win over Griffith at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday to secure a much-needed victory.
President Dean Smart hopes it will be a boost for the club who are looking to get things back on track after another tough season.
"It's been a long time coming but the boys definitely turned up," Smart said.
"It was a really tough and physical game, Griffith definitely made us work for it.
"It was a much-needed win, it definitely lifted the spirits of the boys a fair bit and hopefully we will have a fair few of the boys stick around for next year and build from there."
It took CSU eight rounds to even secure a bonus point after a narrow loss to Albury.
However they followed it up with a 99-point loss to Wagga City, conceding 111 points to the premiers, then forfeited their next game to Deniliquin, as well as their second grade fixture with Leeton, due to a lack of numbers to make the split road trip.
Reddies were then well beaten by finals bound Ag College, Tumut and Waratahs before producing the goods on Saturday.
After conceding the opening try, CSU reeled off 32 straight points before the Blacks scored the final try of the game.
Jarrod Peterson crossed for a hat-trick, and was one of their best players, while Cam Donoughe also had a strong game.
CSU also had a number of coaching issues with Danny Edwards stepping down midway through his second season with the club.
Now Reddies are already looking to step up their recruitment to ensure a more sustainable future for the club.
Smart believes having a win will be a boost for that.
"We hope to get some new players in, we will see how we go for that, but the off-season will be for recruitment," he said.
CSU almost had a win in second grade as well but the Blacks scored a late try to take a 27-24 victory and replace Ag College in the finals process.
Reddies will have their women's playing finals after they finished the regular season in third.
However they will be looking to hit back after a 42-7 loss to minor premiers Griffith when they take on Ag College in the minor semi-final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
