Leeton United continue strong run into finals

There were no complaints from Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy after their dominant 4-0 win over Wagga United.
Murphy said it was hard to nitpick at the game where his side played solid, consistent soccer.
Conceding that Wagga dominated in the first 15 minutes of the game, once his side found their momentum there was no stopping them.
"I'm quite happy with it, a win at home by four goals is always a positive, it's hard to kind of take many negatives from it to be honest," Murphy said.
"The first 15 minutes I actually thought Wagga were on top if I'm being totally honest, we were a bit all over the place but then we started winning the first and second ball and just got a bit of hunger back.
"I think we were a bit complacent at the start then once we got a bit of rhythm going we got three goals in the last 25-minutes of the half or so."
Murphy said once the team was on the board they were much more settled on field.
With just a few short weeks before the finals kick off, Murphy said heading into the second half up 3-0, team preservation was front of mind.
"In the second half we were 3-0 up and in control of the game, so we took the foot off the pedal and stopped doing some of the simple things, we got a bit complacent again but the game was over at that point.
"It is a bit of preservation more than anything at that point, it's like we don't need to score nine, three is good."
Murphy was pleased with efforts across the pitch as they look to have a strong end to the season.
Opposition coach Jayden Beattie said it was a disappointing performance from his side.
"We were second to the contest in that first half and they put three pretty cheap goals on us," Beattie said.
"To their credit they're a good team that's building towards a big finals run but I think our whole squad would agree we could have dealt with it a little bit better.
"We were probably a bit too standoffish and there's a fine line between showing them respect and you know showing them too much respect, they just kind of walked all over us."
Beattie said all hope wasn't lost heading into the second half, knowing his side has worked their way out of tough situations before.
"They really did do the damage in the first half and they're back-to-back premier, they're not going to want to let a three goal lead slip and they made sure they didn't," he said.
Around the league Tolland had a 6-0 win over Cootamundra, and South Wagga handed Tumut a 2-1 loss.
In a massive win for Lake Albert, the Sharks were down 4-1 to Young before a massive comeback had them finish 5-4 winners.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
