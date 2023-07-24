Your say: My, how some things haven't changed at Wagga's airport

In the 25 years ago list in the Advertiser, Alderman D. Blackett complained about the luggage handling at the Wagga airport.
If the council and Michael McCormack are in charge of improvements, the issue will make the 50 years ago list.
My favorite sentence at the moment is from Evelyn Waugh's "Scoop", a humorous account of an inept writer accidentally sent abroad as a war correspondent by a London daily who mistake him for a real journalist of the same name - Boot.
At his decrepit country estate, notified to report to head office, "he was already at work, setting into motion the elaborate household machinery which would, too soon, effect his departure."
A mere mortal would have simply been "getting ready to go" (which is all the sentence says) but Waugh tailors mock-pomposity, apt to the ludicrous Boot, into the satirical language of the narrative.
So, you'll understand why I was deliciously pleased to read your self-referencing description - a raison d'etre in miniature - of the "new look" of your august journal ("Introducing a new look for the local news, sport you trust", 19/7).
It will be, apparently, a "sophisticated style of page design... driven by the words on the page, giving more significant space for the presentation of in-depth reading." Headlines in smaller fonts then, right?
You will continue to report on "the news that matters", but apparently this will be "proactive"; a day or so ahead of when stuff happens it seems.
And the new look "community" news will be about "people, places and businesses" (as opposed, perhaps, to ant colonies) because "life has moved on from the pandemic" as well as, surprisingly, WWI and II, Prohibition and the Berlin Wall.
I'm guessing the absence of a Letters section will be part of the new "community" look, judging by its absence in the four-sheet, 16-page brochure that contained your gloriously written notice on Wednesday.
The Yes vote slips in the polls as the figures start to gel. In the lead-up to October, this trend will continue. The main reason is the refusal to divulge information about the Voice.
Many voters are waiting for the release of the details. I have the patience of a rabbit trap, and even I am getting irritable.
Our prime minister is caught between a rock and a hard place. If he were to release the information being requested, then the voters, upon being enlightened, would shy further from voting yes. If he does not, then the current trend continues.
I believe that as we approach the October deadline, the prime minister will realise the futility of proceeding with the referendum and abandon it, thus saving some face.
It would be an intrepid leader ever to try to resurrect the Voice.
