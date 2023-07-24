The Daily Advertiser
Daily Advertiser letters: Wagga airport's baggage woes a case of deja vu

By Letters
July 25 2023 - 4:30am
Your say: My, how some things haven't changed at Wagga's airport
DEJA VU WILL SEEMINGLY NEVER END

In the 25 years ago list in the Advertiser, Alderman D. Blackett complained about the luggage handling at the Wagga airport.

