Temora took another big step towards wrapping up a top-two finish as they ended their run of outs against Young.
The Dragons have beaten all the other sides in the Group Nine's compact top five in the last five weeks after overcoming a slow start at Nixon Park on Sunday.
Young crossed for the first two tries inside the first 13 minutes before the Dragons were able to change the momentum.
Instead they reeled off six unanswered tries to go a win clear of the Cherrypickers.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone was pleased to take an important 34-12 victory.
"The win gives us another opportunity to be top two and we want two bites of the cherry," McCrone said.
"It's the first time we've beaten Young since I've been coaching, which means we've beaten everyone this year.
"We know we can do it. We just have to do it when it matters now."
However the win could have come at a big cost with fullback Hamish Starr (shoulder) and hooker Hayden Lomax (knee) both coming off with injuries.
It adds to the loss of winger Drew Robinson in last week's win over Gundagai with a fractured cheekbone.
McCrone admitted it is a concern for the club but with just one game in the next month, against Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday, he hopes it won't have too much of an impact on the back end of their season.
"At this time of year you don't want injuries to anyone but that's the positive to the month off we get after next week," McCrone said.
"There's still a big job to do next week but hopefully they are not too bad.
"They are both massive players for us."
Things started out perfectly for Young, who found touch with the kick off, before tries to Tom Demeio and Tom Giles had them out to a 12-0 lead.
However Temora were able to capitalise on a couple of mistakes at the back.
First Luke Skidmore crashed over after 18 minutes before Lomax scored from dummy half.
Lomax made it a double when he scored off a lovely McCrone pass with 13 minutes left in the half.
Grant Hughes then scored off a controversial repeat set just before half-time to hand the Dragons a 22-12 lead at the break.
Young had a couple of good chances to hit back early in the second half but couldn't come up with the right play.
Instead Temora extended their lead as Billy Reardon scored following a break through the middle with 24 minutes to play
A try to McCrone in the last minute sealed the big win.
While McCrone was pleased with how his side were able to turn things, getting their start right is something he really wants to work on.
"We're still putting ourselves under too much pressure at the start of the game," McCrone said.
"It was a slow start but we fought back well."
With two byes to finish their campaign plus another general bye, McCrone believes being able to secure a top-two finish in their clash with Southcity on Sunday will be a big boost come finals time.
"We will be the only team in the finals with three weeks off so it will be handy to have two bites," he said.
"We did it once this year and it is tough to come back and play, we just scraped home against Kangaroos over there, so we know we can do it and it's our aim.
"We're one win away from it."
Meanwhile Young will be looking to hit back when they take on ladder leaders Tumut at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
They went into the clash without Nic Hall, Jonah Latu and Atu Tupou and finished the clash with only 12 players after Demeio came off clutching his face.
