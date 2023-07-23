Police are investigating after a car involved in a Wagga police pursuit was found burnt out at the weekend.
About 10.20pm on Friday July 22, police were patrolling around Turvey Park when they attempted to stop a light green Ford Falcon sedan on Northcott Parade, Turvey Park.
When the driver allegedly failed to stop, a police pursuit was initiated by officers from the Riverina Police District.
A short time later, police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.
About 11.50pm the same night, emergency services were called to Melia Place, Bourkelands, following reports of a car fire.
On arrival, police located the light green Ford Falcon sedan well alight.
A crime scene has been established and police commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.
Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
