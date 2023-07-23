The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Car goes up in flames on Bourkelands street after Turvey Park police pursuit called off

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police initiated a pursuit after a sedan failed to stop in Turvey Park late on Friday night. File picture
Police initiated a pursuit after a sedan failed to stop in Turvey Park late on Friday night. File picture

Police are investigating after a car involved in a Wagga police pursuit was found burnt out at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.