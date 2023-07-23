ACTING Opposition leader Sussan Ley (right) accepts she may face a vote of Liberal Party members in her seat of Farrer as part of a preselection before the next federal election.
On ABC television's Insiders show on Sunday July 23, Ms Ley was asked whether her leader Peter Dutton should step in after Deniliquin member Jean Haynes' bid to contest the candidacy.
"Rank and file preselections absolutely should have their place and if I go through that, I'll go through that," Ms Ley said.
"I can't talk about the details of it because the party rules prevent me."
In other news
The former minister noted it was out of the ordinary that she was facing a challenge after being Farrer's MP for more than two decades.
"I'm proud to have been the Liberal Member for Farrer since 2001 and I stand by my record," Ms Ley said.
"Anyone can put up their hand through a preselection process. I agree, it's a bit unusual."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.