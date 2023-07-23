The Daily Advertiser
Farrer MP Sussan Ley on ABC Insiders on challenge in her seat

By Anthony Bunn
July 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Sussan Ley as she appeared on ABC television's Insiders program on July 23, 2023.
ACTING Opposition leader Sussan Ley (right) accepts she may face a vote of Liberal Party members in her seat of Farrer as part of a preselection before the next federal election.

