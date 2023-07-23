Mercedes speedster spiked in dramatic Hume Highway pursuit

Police were forced to smash through the window of a car that had just led them on a pursuit from Gundagai to near Yass on the weekend.
The driver came to their attention after several concerned travellers called Triple 0 on Saturday afternoon to report dangerous driving, police said.
The callers told police a white Mercedes was heading north on the Hume Highway from Holbrook.
Riverina highway patrol officers tried to intercept the vehicle at South Gundagai, however the driver allegedly ignored directions to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
According to police, the Mercedes driver hit speeds of up to 170kmh on the dual carriageway and still did not stop after two tyres were punctured by road spikes deployed by police.
Instead, the woman behind the wheel continued along the highway before eventually coming to a halt at a police roadblock south of Yass.
"An officer used a baton to smash the car window of the vehicle and arrest the 36-year-old woman," police said.
She was taken to Yass police station and then the hospital for blood and urine samples to be taken, and later charged with dangerous driving and speeding by more than 45kmh over the limit.
The woman was granted conditional bail and will appear before Gundagai Local Court on August 18..
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
