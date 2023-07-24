It was a successful Sunday on the road for Young, who won their first game in five weeks over Wagga United at Rawlings Park.
In warm conditions the travellers earned themselves a 4-0 win over United, who are yet to get points on the board this season.
Coach Ray Mitchell said he couldn't fault his side in what he called a fantastic performance.
Lions came out strong, with Joanna Balcombe finding a goal in the 13th minute.
United were then able to keep Young from goals until deep in the second half, when they scored another three, including one in the 89th minute from Dana Seward.
"Today we did the little things, the one per cent efforts that win you or lose you a game, we were first of the ball, we controlled our passes, our first touches are a little bit off, but possession wise we were really good," Mitchell said.
"Everything that I've asked them to do at training we replicated today and that's why we got the result.
"Winning 4-0 is nice, but it was the way we won, we played the way we've trained, we were spot on today."
Mitchell said with several confidence players in his side, it was reassuring to see many of them starting to believe in themselves on the pitch.
The side had several or their regular squad missing from the lineup, forcing players out of position.
Mitchell said it's been an ongoing issue for the side that sit third on the ladder.
"We do rotate our starting 11, we haven't had our best starting 11 one game this year yet, so, each girl is rotating, each girl supports each other, and they realise they have to play different positions, they realise they have to support each other," he said.
Erin Huntsman was the standout for the day, taking on every ball that came her way.
"She took a head knock in the first half, a head clash between her and a United player, but she kept going and she just does not quit, she is just a fearless player and leads by example," Mitchell said.
Pleased with their week-on-week improvement, Mitchell said the side's next big challenge will be to get a win over Tolland before the year is up.
Across the league Hanwood also had a win 5-1 over South Wagga, and Cootamundra had a 0-0 draw with Junee.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
