Fans turned up en force to welcome the return of a major pop culture expo to town at the weekend.
Gamma Expo Wagga was back in town for the first time in four years and organiser Daniel Fisher was blown away by the stellar turnout.
"We had over 1000 attendees, which was really fantastic to see," Mr Fisher said.
He said in contrast, the event attracted about 600 people in 2019.
"Returning to Wagga was always on the cards and the city didn't disappoint," he said.
"A key component of why we came was trying to re-energise the gaming and pop culture in Wagga.
"I think we really struck a nerve with quite a few locals which shows there is a huge backing for such an event in the city."
The event featured a range of attractions, from table top board games to virtual reality headsets, vintage gaming consoles and even a Mario Kart tournament that proved quite the attraction.
The event also games including Star Wars Legion and Dungeons and Dragons.
But Mr Fisher said one of the big surprises was how much support the event attracted for the Cosplay competition.
"The amount of Cosplayers who turned up to the show was phenomenal and a lot of people were quite surprised just how many people are into that in Wagga, but it was great to see that and their creativity."
For the less pop-culture minded, Mr Fisher explained Cosplay is where people design and make costumes based on their favourite characters from tv shows, anime, computer games or the like.
"They dress up and take on a persona of their favourite character," he said.
"Some people really go into a lot of detail with their costume, to try and make it as accurate as possible."
One keen Wagga board-gamer taking part in the expo was Allan Chesher, 40, who was demoing a game called Blood Bowl.
"It's a fantasy-based game of NFL football, played with orcs, goblins, trolls... and wizards," Mr Chesher said.
Growing up in Wagga in the 1980s, Mr Chesher said the game came out in 1987 and while he wanted to play the game back then, it took him until last year when he moved back to Wagga.
And he went the extra mile too, creating a very detailed game.
"I 3D printed my own team which I got online and I made my own board out of craft foam," he said.
Mr Chesher said board games are enjoying their "golden age" at the moment, with thousands of new ones created every year, and he believes it's important to counter the isolating tendency of too much screen-time.
"With the pandemic, and even just the modern lifestyle we live, where we sit on our phones and computers all day and watch Netflix, there's a thing about board games and being social, about leaving screens behind, sitting down and playing with things that are tangible, hanging out with friends, seeing them face to face and disconnecting from technology that really appeals to us," he said.
Mr Chesher encouraged those interested in continuing the board, card and role-playing trends after the weekend's expo to get involved with the Riverina Games Association which meets on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the ARCC hall at 131 Tarcutta Street.
On the back of the event's success, organisers are already looking to secure a return in 12 months time.
"We're already in talks to come back next year and we've spoken to the venue," Mr Fisher said.
"We'll definitely be bringing more guests, more interaction, more activities and... a much bigger Cosplay competition, now that we know the demand for that in Wagga."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
