There was plenty of atmosphere at McKellar Park in Canberra on Saturday but it was too tough of an ask for Wagga City Wanderers to get up over Belconnen.
Struck down 1-0 in the 70th minute, coach Ross Morgan said it was a close game, and his side was unlucky to not find the net.
"It was quite close, possession-wise Belconnen had a lot more of the ball than us in the first half," Morgan said.
"We created enough chances to get something from the game, but it was just one of those tight games where one shot from 25 yards out was the difference.
"Defensively we were pretty good throughout, we really improved the last couple weeks in that aspect.
"We had four or five chances that any other day, if we take one of those and you can build from there, but in terms of work rate, attitude, and performance, we were very good."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
In an incredibly close competition this season, there's no game the Wanderers can take lightly.
With a new-look team to the last time they played, Morgan said Belconnen have upped their game.
"They played really well, they've recruited in the transfer window and you can see that," he said.
On field Morgan was pleased with the efforts from young players Maxwell Prest and Zac Steele, as well as Joshua Timothy-Nesbitt and Alvaro Kelechi in the back line.
Unlucky in their shots at goal combined with a strong performance from Belconnen's defence, Morgan said it just wasn't his team's day.
Back on the road to Canberra next weekend to play ANU, Wanderers are in for a tough end to their season.
With several teams still in competition for finals, Morgan said every game counts as the end of the year approaches.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.