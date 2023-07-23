The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Mixed results for Scorchers in ANU double header weekend

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a weekend of mixed results for Wagga Scorchers as they finish the round with a win and a loss to ANU at Jubilee Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.