Mixed results for Scorchers in ANU double header weekend

It was a weekend of mixed results for Wagga Scorchers as they finish the round with a win and a loss to ANU at Jubilee Park.
Their second double header weekend for the year, midfielder Denzel Bambridge said fatigue caught up to them in the second game.
Earning a 3-0 win on Saturday, Bambridge was pleased with the way the side continued to build on momentum from the past two weeks.
"We came out real hard at the start and we just followed through the whole game, we played well, defended well, just everything came off for us," Bambridge said.
"Really everyone stepped up to the plate, the ones that you wanted to go in went in, and we got the win."
Disappointed with how their season started, Bambridge said the side has been working towards little goals week on week and he felt the team had really started to find their stride.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
With everyone fresh into the first game, he said it was hard to back up for the second game on Sunday, with fitness being the biggest difference between the two.
Despite an attempted comeback in the fourth quarter, ANU remained too strong on the day, finishing the game up 6-3.
"It's hard to back up having a second game on the day after, and we've got some older boys in our team, I think everyone was a bit stiff and sore today and that just made it a bit harder to follow through."
Continuing Saturday's intensity into Sunday's game, Scorchers were unable to maintain their energy for the full game, slacking in the middle.
Coach Casey Younie gave the group a half-time spray, which Bambridge said they responded well to.
"He's very passionate and a very good player, he wants the best from everyone sometimes it comes out as aggression, but we know how to take it and he never means it personally, he just wants everyone to do the best that they physically can, and that means no ball watching or dropping off on the field, if you want to do that, jump off," he said.
Bambridge said Younie, along with the rest of the leadership team, Patrick O'Donnell, Niranjan Gupte, and Chris Ninness all played outstanding across the two games.
"They just led by example, they're phenomenal players and they're always wanting the best for everyone else on the team," he said.
"When you have boys like that leading the team, it gives everyone the encouragement to step up and give them a hand where we can."
Back home again next weekend, Bambridge is hoping to see better one-on-one efforts and valuing of possession.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.