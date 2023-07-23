The Daily Advertiser
Riverina's generosity revealed as latest organ donor stats reveal Lockhart and Murrumbidgee councils among best in state

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 24 2023 - 5:00am
Liver transplant recipient Don Kirkpatrick, pictured with dogs Jackson and Joe, wants to see debate about organ donation normalised. Picture contributed
Riverina residents are among the most generous in the state according to the latest organ donor data released to coincide with DonateLife Week.

