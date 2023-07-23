Swayzee ended big brother Leap To Fame's winning run to provide former Riverina horsemen Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart with more group one success.
Leap To Fame was chasing nine straight wins, five of them at group one level, but was hindered by a fouled tyre in the $400,000 Blacks A Fake at Albion Park on Saturday.
Instead Swayzee couldn't be run down, going on down his star younger brother by 6.4 metres.
Both horses were bred and sold as yearlings by the Wagga-based Redbank Standardbreds.
However Swayzee extended a remarkable transformation since heading to Grimson to take out the grand circuit event.
The five-year-old, who is part-owned by Leeton's Michael Boots and Grimson, was able to lead all the way.
He's now won all of his six starts for the former Young trainer.
"He's always had a lot of ability but Jason has sort of unlocked that in the lat few weeks," Hart told Sky Racing Central.
"We're really reaped the rewards now."
Leap To Fame has become the pin up boy of harness racing with two group one wins in Queensland after to his NSW, Victoria and Queensland Derby wins this season.
He was racing without cover when he had his tire flatten.
Hart wasn't sure it would have made a difference.
"I had him out rolling and it was just a matter of running the right sectionals at the right time," he said.
"He's such a strong horse and I thought Leap To Fame would have to be out of this world to beat him tonight with the time I ran so I couldn't be happier.
"When we got to my wheel I thought the right-o the two brothers are in for a fight here but as soon as he come to him he had a good kick and once he didn't get to me on the turn, he can labour the turn, I was pretty confident I would kick away in the straight."
The win extends a great run for Hart and Grimson who combined for an Inter Dominion win with I Cast No Shadow in December, won a Cranbourne Cup with Major Meister a week later, headed to Perth to win the $1 million The Nullarbor with Betterzippit in April and also took out last year's Blacks A Fake with Majestic Cruiser.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
