Riverina combination Jason Grimson and strikes more group one success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 23 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart celebrate Swayzee's win in the group one Blacks A Fake at Albion Park on Saturday. Picture by Dan Costello Race Photography
Swayzee ended big brother Leap To Fame's winning run to provide former Riverina horsemen Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart with more group one success.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

