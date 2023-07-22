Judiciary worry after Waratahs claim minor premiership

Waratahs will be sweating on the availability of representative prop Sai Ratudradra after he was red carded late in their win over Tumut.
Ratudradra was given his marching orders over an alleged punch.
His fate will be determined at the Southern Inland judiciary this week.
It took some of the gloss of a 36-15 win to take the minor premiership.
Coming into the final round, three teams were still vying for top spot but their bonus point win, combined with Ag College's loss to Wagga City, ensured Waratahs earned hosting rights for the first week of the finals.
Coach Nick McCarthy was pleased to tick off one of his goals for the season.
"I was really pleased with the result," McCarthy said.
"We set goals at the start of the year and minor premiership was one of them for us so to be able to get the job done, knowing we had to rely on some other results, but to play a pretty good game of footy for the major part was really pleasing.
"You had no idea what was going to happen in Wagga so we just had to come up here and worry about ourselves."
While Waratahs conceded a couple of late tries but their defensive fortitude was something that really pleased McCarthy.
He's hoping it puts them in good stead for the finals series.
"We were under a fair bit of pressure but our alignment, line speed and execution of the tackle was really good," McCarthy said.
"It allowed us to spin the pressure back on them and turn it around.
"It was really pleasing, our set piece was really good, we got a lot of pay out of our line out, our scrum and rolling maul in tight play.
"The fact we were able to do it with a few blokes on the sidelines nursing some injuries gives us a bit of hope leading into next week as well."
Rob Selosse and Harry Middlebrook both didn't play but McCarthy expects will be right to take on Wagga City for the first place in the grand final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The bigger concern is Ratudradra after his red card.
Despite the card issue, McCarthy believes a win at Jarrah Sportsground is a good lead up to finals.
"Coming to Tumut is always hard any year as they are a big, physical, tough side and they beat us up today in a lot of facets of the game.
"It was nice to get a result and prime us up for next week.
"Wagga City play quite a similar game plan through the forwards with some dynamic backs so it is a good game prepping us for next week."
Meanwhile Tumut will be looking to hit back and keep their season alive when they tackle Ag College in the minor semi-final.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
