WANGARATTA trainer Andrew Dale has hit the front in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainer's premiership after enjoying a day out at Leeton on Saturday.
Dale trained four of the six winners at Leeton Jockey Club's Sky Two race meeting.
Dale landed the first race, with College Dropout ($2.10), then claimed the last three courtesy of Sheila ($2.80), Anthemic ($4.60) and Jahbath ($16).
It moves Dale to a one-win lead over Albury trainer Mitch Beer with just two race meetings to go.
The premiership race will now move to Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday, where Dale is unlikely to have any runners.
He had College Dropout in at Wagga, but is now ineligible after Saturday's win, along with fellow winners Sheila and Anthemic.
The Dale stable does however intend to target the final SDRA race meeting of the season at Corowa on Monday, July 31.
Beer, who had Mnementh run a brave sixth in the group three Bletchingly at Caulfield on Saturday, has seven horses in at Wagga on Monday.
Beer has won the last couple of SDRA trainer's premierships.
There was also significant movement in the SDRA jockey's premiership on Saturday.
Billy Owen rode Argyll Gardens ($7.50) to victory for Doug Gorrel, moving himself within one of the lead.
Owen moved to 28 wins, alongside Danny Beasley, chasing Molly Bourke (29).
Albury apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl also rode a winner, Gray's Reward ($5.00) to move within two of Bourke.
Beasley has six rides at Wagga on Monday, Owen five and Sandkuhl has just the two.
Bourke is now based in Sydney and not riding.
The eight-race card at Wagga on Monday gets underway at 12.35pm.
