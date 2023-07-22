Southcity get the better of Albury once more

Southcity proved to be Albury's nemesis again.
The Bulls have only won two games this season and both have been against the Thunder after holding on for a 30-22 win at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
After a season of ups and downs, captain-coach Kyle McCarthy was thrilled to get another win.
"It was a good effort and I'm really proud of them," McCarthy said.
"When it got tough we actually stayed in the game and it's probably been our issue throughout the year - when it does get tough we sort of fade - but we played really well when it did get tough."
Southcity had to overcome the early loss of Dana Ratu to a head knock.
However having Seb Rodet fresh on the bench, with their Weissel Cup side having the bye, was a boost and they never trailed in the clash on the border.
Rhys Weldon opened the scoring for the Bulls and before James Morgan bagged a first-half double.
Jackins Olam also crossed for two first half tries for Albury before Campbell Lyons scored an important try, off a Morgan break, leading into half-time to give Southcity plenty of momentum.
"We lost it going into half-time when they scored a couple of tries but it was a good little turning point," McCarthy said.
Southcity extended their advantage midway through the second half through tries to Travis Smith and Lyons before Keanau Wighton cut into the margin.
However Albury couldn't reel the Bulls in to fall to a fifth straight loss.
The Thunder welcomed back coach Justin Carney for the first time since round one but have struggled with a rising injury toll.
The loss sees them remain two points outside the top five with three rounds to play.
They now have two straight byes before taking on Kangaroos in the final round of the season on August 19.
The win sees Southcity join them on 12 points.
McCarthy hopes they can really build on the performance, starting with a clash with Temora at Harris Park on Sunday.
"We've been desperate for a win," he said.
"We've had good performances for 60 minutes but today we played for a longer period and played really well."
