Callum Dooley will take over from Michael Mazzocchi as Turvey Park coach for 2024.
Dooley, who has spent the 2022-23 seasons travelling down from Melbourne to play for the Bulldogs will relocate to Wagga so he can take on the role which will see him take the reins from Mazzocchi who has decided to step down at the end of this year.
Turvey Park president Simone Harmer wanted to thank Mazzocchi for his massive contribution to the club over the past three seasons while adding that she was excited to now have Dooley step into the role.
"The committee are very grateful for the work that Zoc has done after the past three years," Harmer said.
"His professionalism, hard work and commitment to Turvey Park has been outstanding and he has built the club to another level which has shown both on and off the field.
"We are very excited that Callum Dooley has accepted the coaching position for 2024 and believe he is the perfect person for the job.
"Cal is an outstanding on and off the field leader and is an excellent choice to uphold the Turvey Park spirit."
Dooley was excited to be stepping into the role and was looking forward to continuing on with the success that Mazzocchi has seen the club enjoy over the past few seasons.
"It's a great privilege and an honour for the club to give me the reins for next year," Dooley said.
"I'm really excited to crack in, obviously we've still got to finish this year but I'm excited to make the move up to Wagga and get involved and hopefully continue on with building success at the club.
"I think we are building something pretty special here at the Bulldogs and Zoc has built a great foundation over the last three years building a great culture and a really great game plan.
"It's going to make my life a lot easier with such a good foundation to take over and I'm pretty keen."
The talented midfielder was named the Bulldogs' best and fairest in 2022 and Dooley admitted that he's got a great deal of love for the club and said that it's been amazing how much support they have shown him and his family over the past two years.
"They have fully embraced me and the culture they have got here is outstanding," he said.
"I'm a bit of an odd unit sometimes and they fully embraced it and showed me a lot of love and they also show my family a lot of love when we travel up from Melbourne to Wagga for the games.
"The way they've embraced me it's outstanding and makes me way to stay around and be a part of it."
Dooley admitted that he's got a great deal of respect for Mazzocchi as a coach and would be looking to learn what he could in his remaining tenure at the club.
"Zoc's a great coach and I'm going to try and learn as much as I can from the back end of this year," he said.
"I'm not going to try and step on his toes though as we are still very much focused on finishing this year strong and trying to reach the success that we want to reach as a team and club.
"But I'll definitely try to pick up nuances and stuff that he does on game day and training to take into next year to make sure that I continue on the path that he's set us on."
