Coolamon bounced back strongly from a disappointing performance last week to defeat Griffith by 23 points at Kindra Park.
It was a slow start for the Hoppers as they allowed the Swans to head into the first break with a narrow lead following a tight opening term.
Inaccuracy then played a major part in the second term for Coolamon as they recorded 4.7 to 3.2 which saw them head into the main change ahead by just five points.
Three goals to one in the third then saw them open up a 13-point lead which they never relinquished as they went on to record a 13.12 (90) to 9.13 (67) win over the Swans.
Braeden Glyde was outstanding for the Hoppers in the win while Jeremy Sykes, Max Hillier and Aiden Macauley were also among their best.
Tim Oosterhoff finished with four goals for the afternoon up forward while Macauley chimed in with three majors of his own.
The win sees the Hoppers exit round 14 in fourth position on the Riverina League ladder and also has them a game clear of Collingullie-Glenfield Park in fifth.
Jack Rowston was good in defeat for the Swans while Bailey Morrissey and Alex Page finished with two goals apiece.
The loss brings to an end Griffith's five-game winning streak and sees them drop to third ahead of a difficult game next weekend against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Full Time
Coolamon 2.3 6.10 9.10 13.12 (90)
Griffith 3.3 6.5 7.9 9.13 (67)
GOALS: Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 4, A.Macauley 3, S.Darcy 2, M.McGowan 1, J.Sykes 1, J.Rudd 1, C.Mckelvie 1; Griffith: B.Morrissey 2, A.Page 2, S.Daniel 1, P.Payne 1, H.Delves 1, M.Rosengreen 1, R.Pollock 1
BEST: Coolamon: B.Glyde, J.Sykes, M.Hillier, A.Macauley, P.Walker, C.Mattingly; Griffith: J.Rowston, A.Page, D.Simpson, J.Summers, H.Delves, J.Toscan
