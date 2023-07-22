The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon defeated Griffith by 23 points at Kindra Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 22 2023 - 9:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braeden Glyde was brilliant for the Hoppers in their win against Griffith at Kindra Park. Picture by Les Smith
Braeden Glyde was brilliant for the Hoppers in their win against Griffith at Kindra Park. Picture by Les Smith

Coolamon bounced back strongly from a disappointing performance last week to defeat Griffith by 23 points at Kindra Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.