Man taken to Wagga hospital after motorcycle, car crash in Kooringal

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 22 2023 - 9:24pm, first published 9:18pm
Two injured in car, motorcycle crash in Wagga suburb. File picture
A man has been taken to hospital and a teenager injured after a motorcycle and car collided in Kooringal on Friday night.

