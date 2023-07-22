A man has been taken to hospital and a teenager injured after a motorcycle and car collided in Kooringal on Friday night.
Emergency services were called to Tichborne Crescent, Kooringal, at about 9pm on Friday following reports of an incident involving a motorcycle and a car.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a man in his 30s at the scene who suffered injuries to his chest and arm.
A man in his late teens was also treated at the scene for leg and facial injuries, the spokesperson said.
The 30-year-old was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
