Wagga City to take winning form into finals

Wagga City missed out on the minor premiership but gave themselves the first shot at booking in another grand final appearance as they turned the tables on Ag College.
The premiers set up a major semi-final clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday by ending Ag College's winning run.
The university club had strung eight wins together but dropped from first to third in the final round of the season with a 20-5 loss at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Wagga City went to second with the win and will take on Waratahs for the first place in the grand final.
Coach Ben Schreiber is pleased to take winning form into the finals series.
"The boys prepared well during the week, it flowed through to today and they were able to build on some points we had to work on and capitalised," Schreiber said.
"We played a bit more eyes-up football and made some better defensive decisions.
"We executed really well. We had to up our comms and physicality, that slipped the first time we played them.
"We wanted today to be a stepping stone to really leap frog us into finals."
READ MORE
Wagga City were never behind in the clash.
With a number of returning faces boosting their line up after a loss to Waratahs three weeks ago, Schreiber thought the win was just what the side needed.
"Hopefully we can just keep riding this momentum and it can see us right through to the pointy end of this competition this year," he said.
"It's a good preparation for the finals."
With Wagga City failing to pick up a bonus point with just the three tries the finished two points behind Waratahs on the ladder but three clear of Ag College.
Rory Sheard and Monson Tuvale both made an impact after coming back into the side.
Ag College will need to regroup when they face Tumut in the minor semi-final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Across town, CSU saved their best for last.
Reddies were finally able to taste that winning feeling after downing Griffith 32-12 at Beres Ellwood Oval.
Jarrod Petersen scored a hat-trick in the win.
Meanwhile Deniliquin's return to first grade finished with a 26-all draw with Albury at Murrayfield on Saturday.
The Drovers finished in fifth, seven points behind Tumut, after two draws and a one-point loss in their last month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.