EAST Wagga-Kooringal saved their season with a hard-fought nine-point win over Coleambally on Saturday.
It was a must-win game for the Hawks to be any chance of finals and they did enough to overcome the Blues, 10.9 (69) to 8.12 (60) at Coleambally Sportsground.
Brocke Argus proved the difference with a five-goal, best-on-ground performance.
The Hawks were staring down their season when trailing by one point at half-time but did enough in the second half to get home.
EWK coach Matt Hard was well aware of the situation the Hawks were in and was pleased to see his team respond.
"I said at three quarter time our whole season is on the line right now," Hard said.
"They had the scoring end, there was a bit of a breeze to one end and we were going against it so the way the game panned out, we showed a bit of ticker in the end."
The Hawks were 11 points up at three-quarter-time and while Coleambally wasted some opportunities, both teams kicked the two goals each.
While pleased with his team's show of character, Hard said it still wasn't the performance he was after.
"It was a battle. If we didn't put them away early I thought we were in strife and we didn't put them away early," he said.
"There was a lot of skill errors but it is what it is. We played two more blokes for the first time this year which was good. It's just hard.
"They just cracked in, Coly, so full credit to them."
Argus was the Hawks' best, while Nick Curran played well in defence and Luke Cuthbert was strong through the middle.
Dray Thompson was brilliant across half-back for Coleambally, while Stanley Tipiloura had another good game.
Darcy Mader rucked well for the Blues, while mid-season arrival Ben Donohue also enjoyed a strong game.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 4.0 5.1 8.7 10.9 (69)
Coleambally Blues 1.3 4.8 6.8 8.12 (60)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: B.Argus 5, M.Tiernan 2, H.Leddin 1, R.Bourne 1, C.McPherson 1; Coleambally Blues: B.Donohue 2, S.Tipiloura 2, L.Evans 2, J.Breed 1, S.Breed 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: B.Argus, L.Cuthbert, N.Curran, J.Hughes, K.Argus, K.Rowbotham; Coleambally Blues: D.Mader, B.Donohue, L.Evans, L.Horton, T.Mannes, K.Bennett.
