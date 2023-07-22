The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park defeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes by 24 points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 22 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Weidemann was among the Bulldogs' best as Turvey Park defeated MCUE at Maher Oval. Picture by Liam Warren
Ethan Weidemann was among the Bulldogs' best as Turvey Park defeated MCUE at Maher Oval. Picture by Liam Warren

Turvey Park are back on the winner's list after claiming an impressive 24-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Maher Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.