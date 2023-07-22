Turvey Park are back on the winner's list after claiming an impressive 24-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Maher Oval.
After successive losses to Coolamon, Wagga Tigers and Griffith, the Bulldogs needed a win to stay in contention for a top three finish and now exit round 14 in second position on the Riverina League ladder.
The Goannas also needed to win to keep alive their fading finals hopes and were able to head into the first break with a narrow four-point lead.
Three goals to one in the second term saw the Bulldogs hit the front and they were in control from that point onwards as they recorded a 10.7 (67) to 6.7 (43) win over the Goannas.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi knew MCUE would throw everything at his side and was pleased they could weather the storm and run out victors.
"We spoke about how this was their season on the line sort of game," Mazzocchi said.
"So we knew they would come out and they did, they were a highly competitive team and we were able to match them in that first quarter and then as the game drew on we were able to slowly draw away.
"We opened the game up a little bit but it was a fairly scrappy and contested game and it was certainly pleasing to get back on the winner's list and get back to Maher Oval and have a win."
Brad Ashcroft bounced back strongly and finished with three goals after a couple of quiet weeks in front of the sticks.
Mazzocchi said it was good to see Ashcroft and Baxter Wallett perform strongly after a couple of subpar performances from the pair in recent weeks.
"There was certainly a little bit of heat put on both him and Baxter Wallett," he said.
"We had some really good inside 50's there against Griffith and I thought their effort and output wasn't up to standard.
"So there was some heat put on them this week and they both responded really well and Brad in particular hit the scoreboard with it.
"But more about when they didn't have the footy they were chasing and tackling and putting on those pressure acts that make good forwards.
"I was really, really pleased for Brad and Baxter today as they were able to bounce back after some heat put on them."
Luke Fellows continued his stellar season for the Bulldogs with another strong performance and Mazzocchi was pleased with his output despite copping some attention from the Goannas.
"He's putting together a really, really good season," he said.
"He's a class footballer Lukey and him and (Antony) Forato and just getting that really nice combination going.
"I know they had a guy going to him at stoppages all the time but he was just able to outrun them and he's putting together a great season."
Ethan Weidemann also followed on from a couple of strong performances and was excellent in the midfield for the Bulldogs.
Mazzocchi was thrilled with Weidemann's performance while also noting the games from Harry Stapleton and Andrew Emery.
"He's the same as Luke as he's so consistent and we are so lucky to have those two running through our midfield," he said.
"They are just such consistent footballers and I though Harry Stapleton also had a really good day.
"Then Andrew Emery down back was really good and Forato was good as well."
Full Time
Turvey Park 2.0 5.3 6.6 10.7 (67)
MCUE 2.4 3.5 3.6 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft 3, H.Stapleton 2, S.Jones 1, L.Fellows 1, R.Weidemann 1, T.Doyle 1, B.Wallett 1; MCUE: D.Bunyan 2, P.Gardiner 2, J.Male 1, S.De Sousa 1
BEST: Turvey Park: L.Fellows, E.Weidemann, B.Ashcroft, B.Wallett, H.Stapleton, R.Weidemann; MCUE: D.Arthur, S.De Sousa, D.Lord, J.Male, L.Lawrence, N.Foley
