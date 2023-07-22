A FIVE-goal haul to in-form Marrar forward Blake Walker helped the Bombers to a 45-point win over Temora on Saturday.
Marrar made it five wins on the trot with a comfortable victory over the Kangaroos at Nixon Park, prevailing 12.18 (90) to 6.9 (45).
Walker kicked five goals up until three-quarter-time before going off with a minor knee complaint.
Toby Lawler kicked another three goals and was the Bombers' best for a second straight week, while Zach Walgers was not far behind.
"It's never easy going over to play Temora at Temora," Gardner said.
"They came out strong in the first quarter and applied really good pressure and we managed to break the game open in the second and third quarters and get the game on our terms and play the way we want to play.
"But we really let ourselves down in the last quarter. We pretty much stopped."
Marrar did put some players on ice for the last term but Temora lifted and kicked four goals to one to reduce some damage on the scoreboard.
Matt Rynehart and Chris O'Donnell were others to play well for Marrar.
Kieren Shea and Jack Cullen were among Temora's better players. The Kangaroos were without coach Jimmy Kennedy for a second straight week with Jake Wooden taking the reins.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 3.5 7.11 11.15 12.18 (90)
Temora Kangaroos 1.3 2.4 2.9 6.9 (45)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: B.Walker 5, T.Lawler 3, C.ODonnell 3, J.Saffery 1; Temora Kangaroos: K.Shea 2, C.Stacey 1, H.morton 1, L.Sinclair 1, R.Hubbard 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers Seniors: Not submitted; Temora Kangaroos Seniors: Not submitted.
