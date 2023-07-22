Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are on top of the Riverina League ladder courtesy of a huge win over Narrandera.
The 107-point win was enough for the Lions to leapfrog Turvey Park on percentage and secure themselves top position for the first time this year.
Ben Walsh kicked nine goals as the Lions dominated the Eagles for the first three quarters which saw carry a 125-point lead into the last break.
Despite a flat final term and allowing the Eagles to kick four goals to one, the Lions still were big 22.11 (143) to 5.6 (36) winners.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was pleased to have such a dominant win but admitted it was frustrating they had such a disappointing final term.
"We were really pleased with three quarters of footy," Martyn said.
"But our last quarter I think we leave with a sour taste in our mouth as we had played to a really high standard and stuck for our processes for those first three quarters.
"However I think we sort of got ahead of ourselves and defensively we were quite poor and allowed them opportunities.
"They went for it as well and their intensity lifted to try and make the score respectable, but it was disappointing not to have a full four quarter effort because we were definitely on our way.
"It's something that we will definitely need to rectify against Griffith."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Walsh was outstanding up forward for the Lions while Daniel Foley also had a solid afternoon with three goals.
Usually found across half back, Martyn admitted Walsh's two-week vacation up forward might have to be extended for a little longer.
"He's going to be quite hard to move from that post," he said.
"I think we might be playing Olso (Jacob Olsson) at centre half back next week when he comes back in.
"But Benny had a fantastic game again and just every time in went into him and he had one on one's he was just really hard to defend.
"He kicked a fair few points so it could've been an even bigger day out, however he should be really proud of his efforts today."
Jackson Connolly also had a great performance for the Lions and Martyn said the young forward has been in some good form as of late.
"Jacko's been outstanding for the last three weeks," he said.
"He probably hasn't had the accolades as some of our other players have had, but internally we've rated his games really highly.
"It just comes down to his work rate and he plays that half forward position that can be quite difficult especially when you are starting out your senior career.
"Over the last two weeks he's added that polish and efficiency going forward when he's got the ball in hand.
"Jacko has been playing some outstanding footy and hopefully he continues to build on that heading into the latter part of the season."
Josh Walsh and Matt Hamblin were also among some of the Lions' better players while Martyn was thrilled with the performances from some GGGM young guns including Seb Hamblin.
"Sebby Hamblin had a terrific game and his best game of senior footy," he said.
"When the game was on the line in that first quarter, he was one that took a few intercept marks and provided some really good transition off half back.
"Then Jack McCaig was outstanding again and he would've taken multiple marks and I think he had a few goals himself but also set up plenty.
"Jake Sullivan was also excellent, he played a bit of a different role and had a few more midfield minutes and definitely made the most of them.
"It was good to see some of our younger players stepping up and building on our depth."
Full Time
GGGM 5.4 12.6 21.9 22.11 (143)
Narrandera 1.0 1.2 1.4 5.6 (36)
GOALS: GGGM: B.Walsh 9, D.Foley 3, M.Hamblin 2, C.Krebser 2, L.Parker 1, S.Longmore 1, A.Proctor 1, J.Taylor 1, J.McCaig 1, S.Butterfield 1; Narrandera: L.Mckay 1, B.Gleeson 1, L.Mckay 1, C.Vearing 1, T.Powell 1
BEST: GGGM: B.Walsh, J.Connolly, J.Walsh, M.Hamblin, S.Martyn, S.Hamblin; Narrandera: L.Mckay, D.Quilter, B.Gleeson, J.Powell, H.Odgers, T.van Buuren
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.