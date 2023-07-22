Tumut put plenty of points on Gundagai to keep top spot

A fired up Tumut asserted their dominance over Gundagai early to ensure they remain on top of the compact Group Nine ladder.
The Blues ran in five tries to one in the first half at Twickenham on Saturday to set to the 50-26 victory.
After a couple of scrappy performances, including a loss to Temora, co-coach Lachlan Bristow was thrilled with how they started the clash against their arch rivals.
"I'm very happy as our starts have been poor in the last few weeks but we came out with one of the best starts all year to put 30 on them in the first half," Bristow said.
"It was very clinical in attack, creating heaps of opportunities when we got into good ball and we got into good ball pretty easily just through completing our sets.
"We tried to work really hard on our focus, just in the little moments in the play-the-balls, our passes and our catches as our execution has just been poor but I thought we executed well, held onto the ball to get off to a nice and fast start and made them make lots of tackles."
Malik Aitken opened the scoring in the opening minute after finding space on the left edge.
Gundagai were able to respond quickly when Tyron Gorman scored after Derek Hay's kick ricocheted off the posts.
However from there it was all Tumut.
The Blues scored four quick tries to race out to a big advantage.
Robbie Byatt was able to pluck a Bristow kick after 10 minutes to put Tumut back in front before lock Jacob Sturt's kick helped provide Brayden Draber with his first try just minutes later.
The next set Adam Pearce swooped on a loose ball over the try line before Bristow scored his first to make it 30-6.
It wasn't until Michael Fenn was sin binned that Gundagai were able to add to their advantage as Tristan Eldridge went over from dummy half with 10 minutes left in the half that the Tigers had something to cheer for.
A late penalty cut Tumut's lead to 30-14 at half-time however when Bristow scored four minutes into the second stanza any chance of an unlikely comeback was extinguished.
Gundagai did score a scrappy try after Billy Bridgeman couldn't take a kick but both Pearce and Draber were able to score their second tries each to give a bumper crowd plenty to cheer about.
It just added to Bristow's positivity.
"We could see how big the crowd was with a lot of old boys coming from afar to be here, our warm up was good and we knew how special today would be with the crowd," he said.
"We got the big 5-0 which was super pleasing."
Tumut are now looking to build off that performance ahead of a trip to Young.
Noa Vanisi barged over for a consolation effort for the Tigers but the heavy loss didn't do their finals chances much help.
While they are still in fifth, their points differential is now 20 points worse than Albury.
The Thunder are still two points adrift but will pick up points with two byes to come while the Tigers have another three games to play.
