Collingullie-Glenfield Park defeated Wagga Tigers by eight points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 23 2023 - 7:06pm, first published July 22 2023 - 7:40pm
Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Josh Gunning is brought down in a tackle by Wagga Tigers' Pat Ryan during the Demons' win at Crossroads Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Collingullie-Glenfield Park claimed an eight-point win over Wagga Tigers after their contest was called off halfway through the final term at Crossroads Oval.

