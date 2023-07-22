Collingullie-Glenfield Park claimed an eight-point win over Wagga Tigers after their contest was called off halfway through the final term at Crossroads Oval.
With a little over 10 minutes to play in the final quarter, Demons' midfielder Matt Klemke was injured in a tackle in Collingullie's forward line.
Fearing Klemke had suffered a neck injury, play was halted and then eventually called off as paramedics arrived to take the midfielder to hospital.
After a low-scoring opening half, the Tigers roared to life in the third term kicking four goals to one to head into the last quarter with a 10-point lead.
However it was all the Demons in the last as they kicked three quick goals to grab an eight-point lead before the contest was abandoned with Collingullie in front 8.5 (53) to 6.9 (45).
Although ending in unfortunate circumstances, Demons' coach Nick Perryman was pleased to end up on the winning side of the result.
"I thought it was a bit of an interesting game and an interesting way to finish obviously," Perryman said.
"But we will take the win and hopefully Matty can get the right treatment and will bounce back fine."
After heading into the halftime break up by 10 points, the Demons were outplayed in the third term and saw themselves trailing by that same margin with a quarter to play.
With so much on the line, Perryman was pleased his side could respond so strongly with three goals to hit the lead.
"I challenged the boys at three quarter time," he said.
"Then we changed a few little things up and there was a slight breeze to that end so we knew if we could get a couple of big clearances and got the footy in there that the boys could finish the work.
"It was very pleasing, it was a little bit disappointing we couldn't finish the quarter off but we'll take it."
Demons key forward Sam Stening had entered the match in some superb form however was restricted to just the single goal after being held well by Ben Kelly.
Jayden Klemke and Steve Jolliffe stood up in his absence and combined to kick five of the Demons' eight goals.
With Stening receiving so much attention, Perryman said it was pleasing to see Klemke and Jolliffe hit the scoreboard in a major way.
"Yeah it definitely was," he said.
"They've obviously got some really good defenders Wagga Tigers so we knew something like that could happen where one bloke might've been struggling a bit.
"Sam played a bit of a sacrificial role and went up the ground a bit and Jayden got dangerous and Stevey as well."
The midfield trio of Kane Flack, Nick Perryman and Matt Klemke were outstanding however the efforts of the Demons' back six were just as pivotal for Collingullie.
Ed Perryman and Harry Radley were among the best in defence for the Demons and Perryman thought the back six did well to constrict what can be a potent Tigers forward line.
"They were brilliant," he said.
"Especially in the first half as they had the majority of the play in patches and they only kicked the two goals to halftime when they probably should've kicked a couple more for the dominance they had.
"They are going really well."
It is the fifth straight win for the Demons which sees them exit round 14 in fifth position on the Riverina League ladder.
It's been a stellar turn of form from his side and while proud of their run Perryman knows there is still plenty of football yet to come.
"To be honest it's a bit foreign to us," he said.
"If you asked me that a couple of weeks ago I would've said it's a long way away.
"It's good to get there and we know that we've got a massive month to come with Turvey, Griffith and Ganmain.
"It's all ahead of us but the last month has been pretty good.
"We know our best can beat anyone but we know our worst can have us get beat by anyone.
"We've seen that this year and we are under no illusions of where we are at and we need to play at nearly 100 per cent to win any game in this competition.
"We are just going to battle away and see what happens."
Klemke suffered what is believed to be a neck injury and Perryman was hopeful the tough midfielder would receive some positive news in the coming days.
"It's in the neck from what I hear," he said.
"He's got feeling in his feet and in his hands so you obviously fear for the worst when something happens with the neck.
"He will get the right treatment and we will support him as much as we can and hope for the best."
Full Time
Collingullie GP 3.1 4.2 5.5 8.5 (53)
Wagga Tigers 2.3 2.4 6.9 6.9 (45)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: J.Klemke 3, S.Jolliffe 2, R.Martyn 1, S.Stening 1, C.Fuller 1; Wagga Tigers: M.Stephenson 2, N.Cooke 2, J.Kelly 1, J.MANTON 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: K.Flack, N.Perryman, M.Klemke, E.Perryman, H.Radley, J.Klemke; Wagga Tigers: S.McNaughton, B.Kelly, H.Kelly, B.Morton, D.Morton, J.Kelly
