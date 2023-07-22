Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 22.11 (143) d Narrandera 5.6 (36)
Turvey Park 10.7 (67) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 6.7 (43)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 8.5 (53) d Wagga Tigers 6.9 (45)
Coolamon 13.12 (90) d Griffith 9.13 (67)
East Wagga-Kooringal 10.9 (69) d Coleambally 8.12 (60)
Charles Sturt University 12.5 (77) d The Rock-Yerong Creek 7.15 (57)
Marrar 12.18 (90) d Temora 6.9 (45)
Barellan 10.15 (75) d North Wagga 4.8 (32)
Southcity 30 d Albury 22
Tumut 50 d Gundagai 26
Wagga City 20 d Ag College 5
Waratahs 36 d Tumut 15
Albury 26 drew with Deniliquin 26
Charles Sturt University 32 d Griffith 12
Osborne 13.18 (96) d Billabong Crows 0.6 (6)
BB Saints 10.12 (72) d Jindera 9.9 (63)
CDHBU 21.9 (135) d Culcairn 2.6 (18)
Holbrook 7.13 (55) d Howlong 4.7 (31)
Lockhart 9.9 (63) d Henty 3.11 (29)
Rand-Walbundtrie-Walla 25.19 (169) d Murray Magpies 4.8 (32)
