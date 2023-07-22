The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, July 22

July 22 2023 - 6:10pm
Wagga City's Rory Sheard looks to spread the ball wide in his team's win over Ag College at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Riverina League

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 22.11 (143) d Narrandera 5.6 (36)

