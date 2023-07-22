Live coverage: July 22-23 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, there's the big grudge game between Tumut and Gundagai at Twickenham while Albury are looking to get themselves back in the top five when they face Southcity at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
On Sunday, Temora hosts Young with both teams looking for a top-two spot at Nixon Park.
It's an all Saturday Riverina League with Collingullie-Glenfield Park hosting Wagga Tigers in a crucial clash, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be looking to turn things around when they face Turvey Park, Griffith travels to Coolamon while Narrandera plays host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
In the Farrer League, Barellan are looking to boost their finals chances when they take on North Wagga, East Wagga-Kooringal make the big trip out to Coleambally as they try to get their season back on track, Temora hosts Marrar while Charles Sturt University takes on Charles Sturt University.
The Southern Inland minor premiership battle comes to a head with Ag College taking on Wagga City while Waratahs travel to Tumut. CSU are chasing their first win of the season when they host Griffith while Deniliquin heads over to Albury.
In Football Wagga there's a Saturday night fixture between Cootamundra and Tolland while on Sunday Tumut hosts South Wagga, Wagga United head over to Leeton while Young takes on Lake Albert.
There's also some hockey heading your way with Wagga Scorchers hosting ANU in a double header at Jubilee across Saturday and Sunday.
Follow all the action.
