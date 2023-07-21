Four people have been charged after a string of bikie raids in Wagga and Griffith.
NSW Police's Raptor Squad were deployed to the region to target outlaw motorcycle gang members and their associates earlier this week.
The squad's southern detectives, with the support of Riverina Police District officers, executed search warrants in Boorooma, Tolland, The Rock, Mount Austin and Wagga on Tuesday as part of an investigation into reports of assault and intimidation.
Four men - aged 32, 39, 40 and 41 - were arrested and charged in the course of the raids.
In other news
The 40-year-old man, who was charged at Tumut Police Staton, will also answer a charge of common assult.
The remaining three were processed at Wagga Police Station.
All four were refused bail and appeared before Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Raptor Squad officers also hit six homes in Griffith and Lake Wyangan on Tuesday, targeting alleged Bandidos members and associates, while conducint firearm prohibition order compliance checks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.