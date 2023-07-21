The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Four Wagga men with alleged Mongols OMCG links charged in Wagga Raptor Squad raids

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated July 22 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four people have been charged after a string of bikie raids in Wagga and Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.