A long serving Albury policeman who has been a mentor and role model for countless officers has finished his final shift after 44 years.
Sergeant Steve Schausinger's work was commemorated during a surprise service in front of about 100 officers and family members on Friday.
Those at the ceremony were told the jovial and respected police member, husband, father and grandfather had continued to work right into the final hours of his last shift.
Multiple members paid tribute to Sergeant Schausinger as his wife Helen, son and fellow Highway Patrol colleague Cameron, and paramedic daughter Larissa watched on.
"I still love the job," Sergeant Schausinger said.
"But we move on.
"It's been great, I've loved it."
Sergeant Schausinger had expected a quiet morning tea and was surprised to be greeted by a large number of colleagues.
The service was followed by a final salute before he was led off in an historic Highway Patrol vehicle with family members.
"I'm overwhelmed by the whole thing," he said of the service.
"I appreciate your kind words and thoughts."
Sergeant Schausiner joined the force as a junior trainee at Sutherland in 1979 and graduated from the police academy in Redfern.
He joined the Highway Patrol in 1981 and had stayed in the role until Friday's retirement.
Almost all of his career was spent in the Albury region, having transferred to the area in 1984.
His last 19 years were spent in the Albury Highway Patrol after working out of Holbrook and Deniliquin.
Superintendent Paul Smith said he would be sadly missed.
"He's been an absolute role model for many police over many years," he said.
"His service to the people of both NSW and Victoria over his 44 years has been life saving in his dedication to safety on our highways and country roads.
"His expertise and dedication to his duty is greatly appreciated."
Inspector Scott Trewhella said the Australian Police Medal recipient had maintained his passion for the job right until the very end.
"Everyone you talk to only has positive things to say," he said.
"He's a gentleman and an expert in the field.
"I've never met anyone like him.
"After 44 years in the job, his level of motivation and passion is unmatched.
"Particularly given his length of service, to still come into work with the passion and drive is amazing.
"He has led from the front - he's for the troops and with the troops, and wouldn't ask anyone to do anything he wouldn't do himself."
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said Sergeant Schausinger was still putting information into the police system when he arrived for work early Friday.
"I have nothing but admiration for your Shoey," he said.
Those at the ceremony heard Sergeant Schausinger was keen to caravan around the country during his retirement and would remain a part of the police force despite leaving the job.
