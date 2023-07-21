Tumut looks to embrace one big club mentality

Tumut are preparing for a big day of rugby league as they look to keep themselves on top of the Group Nine ladder.
The Blues will host Gundagai from under 6s all the way through to first grade at Twickenham on Saturday.
There's an intense rivalry between the two clubs, fostered from the juniors.
Tumut co-coach Zac Masters believes having both senior and junior clubs coming together fosters a great pathway.
"I think it's a great concept that Group Nine has taken on board when we can join up with the juniors when the draw works out to have a big gala day," Masters said.
"It's awesome for both clubs and it creates a pretty good feel around the town.
"The kids get to watch their idols run around and play in the main game and our first graders and leaguetag girls are able to watch some of the kids play in the morning.
"It makes it a lot easier to get that whole club feel within the town, it's pretty cool and wherever we can it's a good idea to try to make that concept happen."
Tumut will welcome back Mitch Ivill for the big clash.
He's missed the last two weeks after suffering a head knock in the win over Albury.
The Blues took a cautious approach but Masters is pleased to have him back in the side.
"It will be handy to have Mitch out the back and Tommy (Hickson) can slot back into the centres there," he said.
"It's awesome to have Mitch at the back and one thing with him is he is really competent under the high balls, can really attack them and get us on the front foot early in our sets.
"It's a big advantage.
"Out the back he's just so sharp and quick he can create a lot of opportunities for outside men."
It means the Blues back line is back at full strength with Jacob Toppin to be used as a utility off the bench.
However Jordyn Maher (head knock) has joined Lewis Arragon (knee) and Masters (ankle) on the sidelines.
Tumut's superior points differential has them on top of Temora and Young on the compact Group Nine ladder.
Gundagai are fifth, two points behind Kangaroos and just ahead of Albury with four rounds left to play.
The Blues took a 32-14 win when the teams last met but Masters knows previous results count for very little with the rivalry.
"It will be a very tough game on Saturday," Masters said.
"It's a game that means a lot to both clubs, it is always a tough contest no matter where you are on the ladder and it's such a tight competition this year.
"Gundy probably got beat in a game last week (against Temora) they probably should have won by the sounds of it so they will be looking to come out and make a statement on us.
"We certainly haven't been playing as good of footy as we would have liked, there's a lot to improve on and that's probably the most exciting thing - we're still on top and we can improve a lot.
"We will be looking to do that on Saturday."
Ball security is something Masters really wants to see the side improve.
Especially after really struggling for completions.
"We're just not giving ourselves a chance," he said.
"We're dropping too much ball and when you are completing at 60 per cent in a game and still able to win you are going alright but if you complete at 80 to 90 per cent it makes things a lot easier.
"We have some little things around our defensive structures we're still working on too."
