The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Tumut looks to embrace one big club mentality

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut's (back, from left) Brayden Draber, Zac Masters, Jacob Sturt and Brad Baker, (middle) Will Jamieson, Ethan Watts, Hobie Baker, Cohen Keenan, (front) Lacey Thatcher, Layla Petzer and Ruby Murdoch are ready same-day football at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Tumut's (back, from left) Brayden Draber, Zac Masters, Jacob Sturt and Brad Baker, (middle) Will Jamieson, Ethan Watts, Hobie Baker, Cohen Keenan, (front) Lacey Thatcher, Layla Petzer and Ruby Murdoch are ready same-day football at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Tumut are preparing for a big day of rugby league as they look to keep themselves on top of the Group Nine ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.