Turvey Park welcome back Jesse Margosis while they will be without Jack Glanvill for roughly a month

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 21 2023 - 5:05pm
After losing their last three games, the Bulldogs will be looking to respond against MCUE on Saturday at Maher Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park will welcome back Jesse Margosis for their huge clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend.

