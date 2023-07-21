Turvey Park will welcome back Jesse Margosis for their huge clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend.
Margosis is one of two inclusions for the Bulldogs after recovering from a groin adductor strain while Sam Jones has also been recalled for his first senior game of the season.
Oscar Jenkins comes out of the side as does Jack Glanvill who is set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his AC joint in the loss to Griffith last weekend.
Glanvill has starred in his limited appearances for the Bulldogs this season and Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi was hopeful that he would right to return around the start of finals in just over a month's time.
"Fingers crossed it's finals," Mazzocchi said.
"He's looking at between four to six weeks with that shoulder.
"We've got five weeks until finals so we are hopeful of him getting back by that first weeks of finals."
Injured during the second quarter against the Swans, Mazzocchi felt the loss of Glanvill was a major tuning point in the contest.
"He got driven in a tackle basically on the cricket pitch out at Griffith," he said.
"The full weight of the tackler ran him down from behind and drove him into the pitch.
"That happened in the second quarter and it was a really pivotal moment in the game as he was playing so well and it nearly turned the game at that point.
"Not only was there a free kick paid that resulted in a goal but we also lost Jack who was probably our best player or in our best three in that stage of the game."
The Bulldogs eventually went on to go down by 13 points to the Swans which was their third loss in succession.
With so little separating the top seven sides, Mazzocchi confirmed that bouncing back strongly was a key focus for the Bulldogs ahead of their clash against the Goannas.
"We had the three away games and went through a pretty tough period there," he said.
"It was a mix of everything and a bad combination of lots of things that led to the few weeks of poor form and we went through a bit of a bad patch.
"But I did feel like even though it was disappointing that we lost to Griffith on the weekend, we certainly got back to playing some good footy and really pushed Griffith over there.
"We turn to Mango this week and as I said to the boys last night it's a real season defining game for us with the top five being so close.
"We are lucky that we got those early wins and hold the destiny in our hands, it's not like we need teams to fall over for us to play finals.
"It's literally us just winning the games we need to win now and we should win and we will end up finding ourselves in a good position."
The Goannas enter the clash needing a win to keep their fading finals hopes alive and Mazzocchi was expecting MCUE to throw absolutely everything at his side on Saturday.
"It's no different to the Tigers' game two weeks ago," he said.
"We spoke about them being backs against the wall the Tigers that day and they had to win to stay in touch with the top five and they came out and played like their lives depended on it.
"I expect Mangoplah to be exactly the same, they will be really trying to keep their season alive and when you get to that point as a footy club you do anything to win every contest.
"That's what I'm expecting from Mango is a really good contest and they are going to come out and throw everything at us and it's up to our boys to match them."
