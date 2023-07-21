Maguires combine to end run of outs with newcomer

Call Me Sir was able to break a drought for his new connections as well as himself in his Australian debut.
His win at Riverina Paceway on Friday gave both trainer Phil Maguire and his son Reece their first wins since 2021.
Reece Maguire was pleased to end the run of outs after getting back into the sport this year.
"It's been a long time but I've only had about six drives since," Maguire said.
"There's a new little owner on board so it was good he trusted us to buy one and it was a relief for them more than anything.
"It was good."
Maguire hadn't missed the top four in each of his six drives since his return in June.
However he enjoyed the breakthrough with Call Me Sir, who had been placed in eight of his 22 starts before heading over to Australia.
He did have a win to his credit before returning a positive swab.
Maguire was initially concerned by the finding, but it did allow him to get back into maiden grade on Friday.
"We bought him and then two weeks later the agent sent me a message saying the horse had thrown a positive," he said.
"I was a bit annoyed actually as I wouldn't have bought the horse knowing that but it was only to arsenic and they have a different threshold over there.
"It was just a little bit higher than it should be."
Maguire thought having winning experience probably helped him to success across the Tasman.
"It was the only positive out of it," he said.
"We went from being in the NR 50 to a nil lifetime win race and being a one-win horse he might have had a little bit of an edge on them as he did win a race.
"It's worked out better for us."
Starting from barrier four, Call Me Sir ($3.80) was given the perfect trip behind leader Donnie Mac ($4.60) before out sprinting him in the home straight to win by 3.5 metres.
Maguire was pleased with his effort.
"Watching a few of his replays before he came over I thought he would be in front and it panned out well with the seven and the eight coming across," he said.
"It panned out how I hoped it would and we were lucky enough to win."
Meanwhile Shes Got A Reason booked her place at Menangle after taking out a tight win to the NSW Bred 2YO Heat.
The filly made it two wins on the trot after success at West Wyalong in May for Young trainer-driver Michael Hardy.
She just got to the line a neck clear of Pirani Princess and Snakeskin, who could not be separated for second.
