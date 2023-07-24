Vying for the possibility of being crowned the next Miss Wagga, eight ambitious and determined young women have embarked on a life-changing journey.
The 2024 Miss Wagga Quest entrants will have the opportunity to improve their confidence and learn valuable leadership and life skills while each entrant gives back to the community through a series of fundraisers set to benefit selected beneficiaries.
For 29-year-old Salwa Sulaiman, an English student and Red Cross volunteer, the quest is a stepping stone towards creating a mammoth change within the community.
Miss Sulaiman was the first entrant to apply this year and believes the experience will enable her to be able to offer greater help to her community in the future.
"I wanted to give back to the community that has supported me," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While it is only the very beginning for Miss Sulaiman, she has been enjoying the ride.
" It's been good to be able to have this experience," she said.
For 26-year-old legal support officer Mikayla Argus, who is studying to become a solicitor, it was a challenge she deemed worth taking on.
"I saw the quest as something that was completely different from what I do on a day-to-day basis and as something that would help me to develop personal growth," she said.
"It has allowed me to engage with and support my local community and also to challenge myself."
Jessica Cousley, 28, wanted to establish herself within the community and learn about the needs of those around her and help where she can.
With no regrets about joining, the business admin said so far, she has loved every minute of it.
"You gain friends and meet people within the community and also just gain experiences," she said.
Velika Hayes- 20, who works at New Directions Disability Service said gaining self-confidence and personal growth were major reasons for her joining, while also giving back to the community.
"It's been fun and very rewarding," she said.
Similarly, Raine and Horne employee Jess Barclay, 20, had the same goals in mind but said the quest has also helped her make lasting friendships.
"I love it so much, it's been so much fun," she said.
Wagga VET student Caitlin Burnet, 21, has embraced the challenges given to the girls along the way, with a particular interest in gaining the confidence and skill to embrace public speaking.
"I have found it really good so far, everyone has been so lovely and we have been really accepted by the community," she said.
Poppy Vandermark and Chelsea Burges-Hannon are also entrants in the quest, both girls taking the opportunity to make a change in the community and grow.
Miss Wagga 2024 will be crowned on November 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.