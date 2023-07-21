Wagga Cycling Club's Patrick McRae admitted that his second-place finish in the Geoff Dixon Memorial was the biggest result of his young career.
The Kildare Catholic College student who only recently turned 15 rode with maturity beyond his years to finish second in the third leg of the Tour de Riverina series.
McRae was thrilled with the result and recounted the thoughts running through his head following the tight finish to Sunday's race.
"I was just pretty happy that I got to the front of the bunch and got up in the sprint a bit," McRae said.
"That's always good and it was a big bunch because it was three groups all combined."
While it all came down to the final metres to decide a winner, McRae described an interesting series of events that led to his podium finish.
"I was in a group with eight people so there was a lot of chasing," he said.
"A group behind us caught up and then they were a fair bit quicker, so we just ended up on the end of the bunch in front of us and it became real big.
"One of my mates Sydney (Chittenden) then asked me if I wanted to lead out into the sprint so I sort of hopped on his wheel.
"The sprint was meant to be at 60km but it ended up bring at 62km and then we ended up about K out and Sydney sort of opened up the sprint.
"I was on his wheel, waited a bit then launched a sprint and there was the second place."
Chittenden would go on to finish fifth while fellow Wagga Cycling Club rider Hunter Behnke finished third.
It is just the second major road race that McRae has taken part in and he admitted that he felt confident he could achieve a strong result as the race entered it's final stages.
"When the bunch got really big and my legs were still fresh and I knew a had a wheel to sit on I thought I could go alright here," he said.
Even more remarkable is the fact that McRae has only been cycling for just over year with his rapid development the result of solid training through both the Wagga Cycling Club and the Southern Sports Academy program.
McRae believed that he had developed his skills a great deal over a short period of time and was getting stronger with each race he competes in.
"The coaches I've got they are really good and help me out," he said.
"They show me what to do and I've got a good group of mates around that help me out.
"My bike handling skills are getting better and I know where to put myself in a bunch."
It has been a reasonably busy year for McRae on the bike and he was looking forward to competing in his next event in just over a month's time.
"I've got the junior states in September which is in Wagga," he said.
"So that will be good to see where I'm at against other kids my age.
"I was doing a lot of track at the start of the year and I did alright there, but I've got a lot stronger since then."
