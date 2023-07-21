The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Cycling Club's Patrick McRae posted a career best result over the weekend

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 21 2023 - 3:00pm
McRae finished second to Shepparton's Luca Lancaster in the Geoff Dixon Memorial hosted by Albury Wodonga Cycling Club. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Cycling Club's Patrick McRae admitted that his second-place finish in the Geoff Dixon Memorial was the biggest result of his young career.

