Southern Inland teams - round 14

Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 3.15pm
CSU
1 Isaac Erbacher, 2 Reilly Waugh-Smith, 4 Brandan Gilchrist, 6 Dean Smart, 7 Kimi Bishop, 9 Hayden L'Estrange, 10 Trae Little, 11 Mahlon Norbury, 12 Tyson Morgan,13 Jacob McIntosh, 14 Abraham Bocking, 15 Frank Baudromo
Griffith
2 Isaac Baratto, Blake Theunissen, 4 Caleb Owers, 5 Adam Penning, 6 Jack Miler, 7 Simon Star, 8 Lachlan Robertson, 9 Patrick Gunn, 10 Nate McGregor, 11 Ethan Cassidy, 13 Tereti Ravesa, 15 Andrew Fauoo
Saturday, Jarrah Sportsground 2.15pm
Tumut
1 Chris Pianelli, 2 Joel Salusalumas, 3 Iosefo Kasetanavanua, 4 Anthony Thomas, 5 TJ Sala, 9 Jack Ketteringham, 10 Tate O'Donovan, 12 Stephen Gill, 14 Siaosi Siaosi, 15 Corey Wilson
Waratahs
1 Nico Maclean, 2 Emilio De Fanti, 3 Sai Ratudradra, 4 Harry Hosegood, 5 Eroni Naua, 6 Tom Menzies, 7 Henry Chamberlain, 8 Calum Marr, 9 Josh Gemmell, 10 Lachlan Condon, 11 Will Beggs, 12 Jayden Stanton, 13 Harry Tyson, 14 Harry Hayes, 15 Lachie Day
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 3.15pm
Wagga City
1 Nepia Crowe, 2 Maikera Smylie, 3 Thomas Blanch, 4 Jacob Nielsen, 5 Monson Tuvale, 6 Tomasi Nabuliwaqa, 7 Donovan Godinet, 8 Rory Sheard, 9 Sam Trood, 10 Eddie Lagaali, 11 Jone Kurusiga, 11 Scott Griffiths, 12 Noa Rabici, 13 Jesse Uhr, 14 Josh Bawden, 15 Steven Tracey
Ag College
1 Lachlan Christie-Johnston, 2 Pat Lemmich, 3 Alex Meades, 4 Tasman Kuhn, 5 Harry Parnaby, 6 Tom Heilman, 7 Riley Catts, 8 Will Quirico, 9 Will Crawford, 10 Samuel Nixon, 11 Jack Cole, 12 Jack Wood, 13 Mackenna Cusack, 14 Ryan Greenaway, 15 Josh Elworthy
Saturday, Murrayfield, 3.15pm
Albury
1 Stephen McMahon, 2 Luke Driver, 3 Angus Elliott-Lochkart, 4 Jayden O'Brien, 5 Maselusi Malauulu, 6 Uraia Vuluma, 7 Simon Clements, 8 Luke Rayner, 10 Ryan O'Sullivan, 11 Jale Vetawa, 12 Alex Elliott, 13 Lino Apolone Misa, 14 Toby Sarkis, 15 Reuben Sarkis
Deniliquin
Not submitted
READ MORE
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 11.40pm
Wagga City
1 Marnie Lenehan, 2 Teagan McCormack, 3 Casey Barnes, 4 Jessica Simpson, 5 Sylvia Lim, 6 Kellie Allcorn, 7 Amy Daniel, 8 Molly Lenon, 9 Sarah Deaner, 10 Alicia Deaner
Ag College
1 Kara Yelland, 2 Georgia Jackson, 3 Ellie Burnett, 4 Liz Young, 5 Sophie Janota, 6 Breanna Hickey, 7 Megan Seis, 8 Tessa Good, 9 Alice Trevaskis, 10 Emily Lucas, 17 Emily Grafton, 20 Bianca Cox, 21 Felicity Evans, 23 Kyotee Williams
Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 2.20pm
CSU
1 Carmen Allen, 2 Tara Winbank, 3 Molly Keough, 5 Olivia Keough, 6 Sarah Martin, 8 Emma Hickey, 9 Georgia Roberts, 11 Saffron Robertson, 12 Tanaye Castles, 13 Kyezanne Holtzhausen, 17 Keeley Burden
Griffith
1 Cornelia Tanielu, 2 Fay Saula, 3 Seigia Seukeni, 5 Unaisi Buadromo, 6 Sophia Kelsey, 9 Mele Lolotonga, 17 Lavinia Siale, 24 Amelia Lolotonga, 14 Jacklyn Vidler, 20 Charli Cunial, 23 Alofa Tafili, 8 Alexandra Parisotto, 10 Amie Fazekas
Saturday, Jarrah Sportsground, 2.20pm
Tumut
1 Stacey Hoi, 2 India Burden, 3 Megan Bayley, 4 Mackenzie Day, 5 Monique Toppin, 9 Jade Bellchambers, 10 Olivia Scott, 14 Courtney Weir
Waratahs
1 Milz Kubotawa, 2 Alice Driver, 3 Willow Hills, 4 Lauren Harris, 5 Holly Stephens, 19 Amy Fowler, 10 Milly Lucas, 11 Jackie Macarthur, 12 Suze Waia, 16 Logann Phelps, 17 Rebekah Holmes, 18 Genevieve Blenkin, 20 Tarnayar Hinch
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.